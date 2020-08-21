NORTH EAST – A man is charged with attempted murder and other offenses after he allegedly opened fire on four people on a normally quiet street close to North East Community Park, prompting nearby residents to take cover, according to Cecil County District Court records.
No one was wounded during the shooting incident, which occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Walnut Street and Second Street, off Main Street, at the southern end of downtown North East.
Investigators identified the alleged shooter as Dorron Lamonte Jackson Jr., 27, of Belcamp, and reported that the purported victims – two men and two women – do not know Jackson.
Jackson is facing six charges, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence and reckless endangerment, according to court records, which indicate that he is scheduled for a Sept. 18 preliminary hearing.
After his bail review hearing on Friday morning, Jackson remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show.
As of Friday, police had not released a motive for the shooting.
Court records indicate that seconds before the shooting, witnesses “heard someone yell, ‘Come on (expletive).’” In addition, according to court records, witnesses reported that the alleged victims got into a car, directly after they had been fired upon, and chased the vehicle in which Jackson fled.
North East Police Department officers arrested Jackson within 30 minutes after the shooting, police said. They did so after a Maryland State Police trooper stopped a silver vehicle occupied by Jackson on Old Elk Neck Road, after receiving a radioed BOLO (Be-On-The-Lookout) dispatch from NEPD officers, police added.
That suspect vehicle was occupied by three other men - Connor A. Pierce, 21, of Elkton; Steven S. Gaddis, 23, of Nottingham, Pa., and Andrew D. Banks, 22, also of Elkton - all of whom were arrested, too, and charged with lesser offenses in connection with the shooting, court records show.
Each is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, according to court records, which show that Pierce and Banks are free after posting a $5,000 bond and that Gaddis remained jailed in lieu of bond in that same amount.
NEPD Sgt. Michael Hickey and Cpl. D. Wood rushed to the scene at 8:41 p.m. Thursday, after receiving a “multiple gunshots fired” complaint, according to court records, which indicate that their investigation included interviewing people who witnessed the shooting, including residents and the alleged victims, and watching a residential surveillance video of the suspect vehicle.
The four alleged victims told investigators that they were traveling in a white car on Beech Street, when a silver vehicle – occupied by people they did not know - pulled in front of them, blocking the road briefly, before pulling away, police reported.
Then the white car turned onto Second Street and the occupants got out of the vehicle in front of a residence, police said. At that point, police added, the silver vehicle reappeared at the nearby intersection of Walnut Street and Second Street.
“All (the alleged victims) said the next thing they saw was a black man exit the silver vehicle, yell something and start shooting at them, so they ran. They said they heard the gunfire and saw the flash coming from the gun towards them,” according to charging documents.
A married couple that lives nearby witnessed the shooting, and the husband and wife gave similar accounts of what they saw to investigators, court records show.
“(The husband) said he saw a silver passenger vehicle pull into the middle of the intersection and stop. (He) said he heard someone yell ‘Come on (expletive),’ then a black man wearing a white T-shirt got out of the driver’s side rear passenger seat of the vehicle. (He) said the black man pointed a handgun towards some people who were standing on Second Street and started shooting several times at them,” court records allege.
The husband then acted out of concern for his family, police reported.
“(The husband) said he then had his wife and daughter, who were on the porch of their residence, go inside the residence and get down on the floor,” court records show.
Several other residents told investigators that they heard numerous gunshots, causing them to look.
“They saw several (people) running from the white passenger vehicle in all directions to get away from the gunshots. The residents said when the gunshots stopped, the people that ran from the white passenger vehicle got back in that vehicle and chased after the silver vehicle, leaving the scene,” according to court records. The white vehicle returned a short time later, after NEPD officers had arrived at the scene, police reported.
While Hickey and Wood were working the crime scene, they received a dispatch indicating that an MSP trooper had stopped a vehicle matching the description contained in the BOLO on Old Elk Neck Road, police reported.
Investigators sent a photo of the suspect vehicle, which had been gleaned from video taken by a resident’s home-security camera, to the MSP trooper for confirmation while that trooper and an NEPD officer detained the five people who occupied that vehicle - Jackson, Gaddis, Pierce, Banks and a female juvenile, who was later released into the custody of her mother, court records show.
At the request of NEPD Det. Sgt. Stephen Yates, who had gone to the scene of the stop, Hickey drove one of the people who had witnessed the shooting to where the suspects were being detained on Old Elk Neck Road, and that witness identified Jackson as the shooter, police reported.
Investigators found a loaded handgun “with an extended magazine containing several live rounds of 9mm ammunition” inside the suspect vehicle, police said, adding that NEPD officers had recovered several 9mm shell casings at the shooting scene after finding them on the road, court records show.
