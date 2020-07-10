ELKTON – Investigators charged a man with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses after he allegedly stabbed a rival on an Elkton street because he was “angry at (the rival) for derogatory comments he made about a female companion,” according to Cecil County District Court records.
A nearby motorist videotaped the stabbing, which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Landing Lane and Road A, an entrance to the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood where the suspect – Charles E. Webb, 38 – lives, court records show. Officers arrested Webb shortly after the incident.
Elkton Police Department Ofc. Andrew Tuer watched the footage, and “the video does show the suspect Webb stab (the victim),” according to charging documents.
EPD officers rushed to the Wawa at 302 W. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in response to a reported stabbing, moments after it had occurred, police reported.
Officers found a man who had suffered a stab wound to his upper right arm, near his brachial artery, police said. EPD Ofc. Matthew Nussel applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm because he was “bleeding profusely and (was) going in and out of consciousness,” police added.
An ambulance crew drove the wounded man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, according to court records, which indicate that, moments before he was transported to that hospital, the victim identified “Charles or Chuck Webb” as the person who had stabbed him.
As of Friday afternoon, a medical update on the stabbing victim was unavailable.
“A forensic nurse at Christiana Hospital advised that (the victim) would have died as a result of the blood loss, had it not been for the tourniquet that was applied to his arm,” EPD Sgt. Ronald Odom, the arresting officer, reports in his written statement of probable cause, noting that the nurse had given that information to EPD Ofc. A. Devine.
As part of the investigation, Odom and EPD Det. Joshua Leffew went to the intersection of Landing Lane and Road A and documented “numerous areas of blood leading up Landing Lane and into the Wawa convenience store,” police reported.
EPD officers went to Webb’s residence in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, where they learned that he had left that location about 30 minutes earlier and had gone into a next-door house, police said. Investigators went to that address, where they arrested Webb without incident, police added.
“Once entry was made into (that residence), a tactical folding knife was observed on the living room table . . . A search of the residence where Webb was located yielded bloody clothing that is suspected to be Webb’s clothing worn during the assault. A knife with the presence of blood on the blade was also located inside the residence. It is believed that this is the knife used to attack (the victim),” according to charging documents.
The investigation revealed that Webb allegedly was angered by disparaging remarks that the victim purportedly had made about a female companion, police reported.
“As a result, Webb left his residence and went after (the victim). Witnesses in the area observed Webb walking briskly behind the victim as they walked in the 300 block of Landing Lane toward the Wawa. One witness driving in the area captured the assault on (a) vehicle dashboard camera,” court records allege.
EPD investigators watched the footage showing Webb stabbing the victim and then secured the video as evidence, according to charging documents.
Webb is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to life in prison and 25 years of imprisonment respectively, according to court records, which further indicate that he also is charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree assault, which carries a maximum 10-year penalty. Webb is scheduled for an Aug. 7 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Friday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
