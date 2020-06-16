ELKTON — A man is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses after he allegedly fired at least six bullets into an Elkton home – while his wife was inside the residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The rounds did not hit the woman, who, after the first shot rang out, ran through the house from the back door to the front door, before fleeing to a nearby property and hiding behind a bush, police said. The woman called 911 while running away from the home, police added.
One of the bullets shattered a rear kitchen window and then ripped through a refrigerator and drywall as it headed toward the front of the house, police reported.
The suspect – Gary Eugene Reed, 66, — allegedly opened fire at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday at a residence in the 500 block of Delaware Avenue, where the woman’s adult son lives, according to charging documents.
Court records also indicate that the woman had gone to her son’s residence – he was not at home – to seek refuge from Reed, after he allegedly threatened her earlier that day during a heated argument at the couple’s dwelling in the unit block of Weed Lane, southwest of Elkton.
Elkton Police Department investigators arrested Reed about an hour after the shooting incident, as he returned to the Weed Lane residence, police reported.
The woman told EPD detectives that, earlier in the day, she and Reed had been arguing over “domestic issues,” court records show.
“(The woman) said that (Reed) had been drinking all day and when he was drunk, he began to accuse her of cheating on him with various people . . . She stated that (Reed) had threatened her earlier in the day with violence and walked toward an area in the home where he kept his weapons,” court records allege.
So the woman went to her son’s Delaware Avenue residence to get away from Reed, in hopes that he would “sleep off the alcohol,” court records show.
Reed, however, showed up at the Delaware Avenue residence at about 9 p.m. Sunday and allegedly tried to force his way through the locked back door, where, inside the kitchen, the woman stood to ensure that he did not make his way into the home, police said.
The couple argued through that kitchen door at the rear of the residence, with Reed standing outside, shouting demands to be let into the house, and with the woman remaining in the kitchen, guarding that entrance , police added.
“(The woman) stated it was at that time she heard a gunshot and began to run from the door,” according to court records.
The woman did not suffer any gunshot wounds, nor did she suffer any other physical injuries, but she appeared “very scared and shaken and had a difficult time speaking with officers,” court records show.
During the on-scene investigation, EPD detectives documented and recovered physical evidence indicative of a shooting, police reported.
“The rear doorknobs to the residence had been heavily damaged by a firearm and the doorknob contained spent rounds. Six shell casings were located just outside the rear door and window of the residence, along with a live round that appeared to have been ejected from the firearm used in the incident,” according to a written statement of probable cause submitted by EPD Det. Shannon Comley, lead investigator.
EPD detectives also took note of shattered rear windows in the kitchen area, where shards of glass – some covered in blood — were found, police said. After arresting Reed, police added, investigators linked that blood to him.
“(Reed) was found to have several cuts on his person, one that needed stitches. It is believed that (Reed) cut himself as he attempted to climb through the window of the residence in an effort to get to (the alleged victim) and do grave harm to her,” Comley explains in court records.
Officers arrested Reed as he was exiting his vehicle at the Weed Lane residence, police reported.
“A safety check of the vehicle showed a 9mm handgun in plain view on the passenger seat, as well as a shotgun. Both weapons were immediately confiscated and cleared of ammunition for public safety. While clearing the weapons, officers learned that the 9mm handgun was loaded and ready to fire, containing seven live rounds in the magazine, with one round in the chamber. The shotgun was fully loaded and contained six rounds of buckshot, with one round in the chamber, ready to fire,” court records allege.
The woman further alleged the Reed has a history of domestic violence relating to her, telling investigators that he had “physically assaulted her in the past,” police said. She also told detectives that Reed is “controlling over her cell phone and checked it often,” police added.
Speaking to investigators specifically about Sunday’s shooting incident, the woman alleged that Reed “would have known where she was inside the residence, as she was talking to him through the door,” according to charging documents.
Scheduled for a July 20 preliminary hearing, Reed is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault – all of which are felonies – in addition to reckless endangerment, court records show.
Reed remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, a day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
