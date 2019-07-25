ELKTON — Investigators have captured a man who allegedly shot a rival on the streets of an Elkton-area neighborhood last week and have charged him with attempted murder, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO detectives arrested the suspect — Rashawn Isaiah Alexander, 23, of the 100 block of Beech Street near Elkton — on Wednesday at the Cecil County District Courthouse, shortly after he had arrived there for an unrelated matter, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
Alexander is facing eight charges, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and reckless endangerment, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Scheduled for a Friday bail review hearing, Alexander remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Thursday, court records show. Alexander also is scheduled for an Aug. 23 preliminary hearing, according to court records.
Alexander stands accused of shooting a 34-year-old Elkton man in the 400 block of Willow Drive in the Winding Brook neighborhood, off Fletchwood Road, a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, in the early morning hours of July 18. (Alexander's Beech Street residence is part of the Winding Brook neighborhood, police noted.)
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken by private vehicle from the shooting scene to Union Hospital in Elkton, police said. From there, police added, an ambulance transported the wounded man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated and later discharged.
CCSO deputies and detectives responded to the 400 block of Willow Drive, as well as the nearby Catfish Tavern (formerly the Fletchwood Inn) on Fletchwood Road, at approximately 2:30 a.m. July 18, after receiving "shots fired" complaints, police reported.
At the outset of the investigation, the exact location of the shooting incident was in question.
"At first, we had two different crime scenes. We learned that there had been a related disturbance in the parking lot the Catfish Tavern shortly before the shooting, and it moved to the 400 block of Willow Court, where the shooting occurred," Holmes told the Cecil Whig on Thursday.
When CCSO deputies arrived at the scenes, they learned that the shooting victim had been driven in a private vehicle to Union Hospital.
CCSO detectives developed Alexander as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and the shooting victim, according to Holmes. The shooting occurred amid a dispute, Holmes said. As of Thursday, however, information regarding the nature of that disagreement was unavailable.
