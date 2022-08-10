PORT DEPOSIT — Maryland State Police troopers arrested and charged a man with assault and other offenses over the weekend after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his Port Deposit-area neighbor during a dispute relating to the use of firecrackers, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Michael Lewis Campbell, 54, of the 1200 block of Winch Road.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack went to that Winch Road block at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving a complaint regarding a “dispute involving a firearm,” police reported.
The 24-year-old neighbor told investigators that he and some friends were setting off firecrackers in the driveway of his property, when they noticed Campbell — holding a shotgun — approaching them and yelling, court records allege.
“As Campbell was approaching the group from his residence, he pointed the shotgun at (the neighbor),” according to the charging document.
MSP troopers arrested Campbell moments after arriving and, during their on-scene investigation, they found a shotgun inside a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu parked in the driveway of the suspect’s residence and confiscated the weapon, police reported.
Investigators recovered a “shot shell” and determined that that shot shell had been “loaded in the shotgun while in Campbell’s possession,” court records allege.
“The shotgun was recovered with the hammer cocked and appeared to be operational,” according to the charging document.
Campbell is facing six criminal charges, including first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which are felonies that are punishable by up to 25 years and 15 years — with a mandatory five-year sentence — respectively if convicted, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review, according to court records.
As for the Port Deposit-area incident, it turned out to be the first of two involving a suspect allegedly pointing a shotgun at people in Cecil County within approximately a two-hour period on Saturday.
At approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, a man allegedly pointed a shotgun at two Singerly Volunteer Fire Company paramedics outside his Elkton-area residence after they arrived there to provide emergency medical treatment to his wife, police said. MSP troopers arrested the suspect and charged him with two counts each of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police added.
