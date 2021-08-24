RISING SUN — A man who had allegedly been building guns inside his residence near Rising Sun and then selling them is facing several charges after a Maryland State Police investigation, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Michael Andrew Garvey, 27, of the 500 block of Barnes Corner Road.
The investigation leading to Garvey’s arrest started at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, when MSP investigators assigned to the agency’s Strategic Operations Group stopped a red 2013 Ford Fusion driven by the suspect near Rising Sun because the vehicle was “illegally equipped with dark window tint,” police reported.
During the traffic stop, investigators noticed “multiple criminal indicators,” which prompted them to dispatch Elkton Police Department Officer Matthew Nussle and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Mauser, to the scene, police said. (To preserve the integrity of future investigations, law enforcement officers typically do not publicly specify indicators of criminal activity.)
During a sniff-scan outside the suspect vehicle, Mauser alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs, which prompted a probable cause search of the Ford Fusion, police added.
Court records allege that investigators found and confiscated the following evidence: One regulated fully-assembled AR-15 short-barreled “ghost gun,” with a collapsible stock, and one fully assembled Glock 9mm ghost gun — both of which lacked serial numbers.
Investigators also seized three “80% AR-15 lowers,” one of which had been milled out. An 80 percent lower is an unserialized part of a firearm, one that is not operable unless it undergoes additional fabrication.
In addition, investigators confiscated numerous containers of Tannerite, which is a brand of explosive targets used in firearm target practice; one firearm solvent trap; one toolbox containing “various firearm components;” another tool box holding “various caliber rounds of ammunition;” multiple firearm magazines; several boxes containing .223 rounds of ammunition; and two boxes holding 9mm rounds of ammunition, according to charging documents.
Arrested at the traffic stop scene, Garvey waived his Miranda rights and consented to investigators interviewing him, after troopers had transported him to MSP’s North East Barrack for processing, court records show.
Police reported that Garvey admitted ownership of the guns and other evidence that investigators had confiscated.
“Garvey further advised that he manufactures and sells firearms to various persons. Garvey acknowledged that he is aware such conduct is illegal,” court records allege.
In addition, Garvey acknowledged that he is “prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony burglary conviction in Pennsylvania” and that he is “on active supervised probation” relating to that burglary conviction, according to charging documents. Investigators note in charging papers that Garvey’s burglary conviction occurred in September 2018.
As part of the investigation, troopers conducted a court-approved search of the suspect’s Barnes Corner Road residence and confiscated “handwritten ledgers relating to the manufacturing and sale of regulated firearms;” six 80% AR-15 lowers, one of which had been milled out; ammunition of various calibers; documents relating to the manufacturing of firearms and “various additional firearm components,” court records allege.
“Investigators located and documented a number of the seized items in direct vicinity of a drill press. Investigators recognized through training and experience that individuals will commonly use a drill press to complete the manufactur(ing) of 80% lowers, thus leading to the full assembly of a firearm. Investigators believe that Garvey was manufacturing firearms from this residence,” according to charging documents.
Garvey is facing seven criminal charges, including possession of a rifle or shotgun by a convicted felon and firearm possession by a convicted felon, both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to 15 years in prison per offense if convicted, court records show. He is scheduled for a Sept. 22 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
