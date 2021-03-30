NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend’s former boyfriend with a machete, purportedly while the ex-boyfriend was struggling with her, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Elkton-area resident Samuel Thomas Ayers, 36.
North East Police Department Sgt. Stephen Yates responded to the unit block of Washington Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving a “fight in progress” reported, police said. While en route, police added, Yates received a dispatch indicating that someone may have been cut or stabbed during the incident.
Yates found Ayers in a back bedroom of the Washington Street apartment with his girlfriend, who was bleeding from a cut on her right hand, court records show.
The girlfriend told Yates that she believed her ex-boyfriend had cut her at some point with a knife during a fight she had with him, according to court records.
“Samuel Ayers said he had to hit (his girlfriend’s former boyfriend) with a machete to get him off of her,” court records allege.
While at the residence, Yates received a dispatch indicating that the woman’s ex-boyfriend was a Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was receiving medical treatment for injuries that he had suffered during a fight at the Washington Street residence, police reported.
NEPD Sgt. Michael Hickey went to Union Hospital and interviewed the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who alleged that Ayers attacked him with a machete while he was trying to retrieve money that his ex-girlfriend purportedly had stolen from him moments earlier, according to police.
The ex-boyfriend told Hickey that he had gone to the Washington Street residence to give his former girlfriend a ride, police said. He further told Hickey that, while he was seated in the vehicle, his ex-girlfriend allegedly snatched $40 that was on his lap and ran away, prompting him to give chase, police added.
After his ex-girlfriend slipped on the wet grass and fell to the ground, according to the ex-boyfriend’s account, he got on top of her and attempted to get his $40 back, police reported.
“That’s when Samuel Ayers came out of the apartment with a machete. (The ex-boyfriend) said Ayers was swinging the machete like a crazy man,” according to a statement of probable cause written and filed by Yates.
The ex-boyfriend alleged that Ayers struck him in the side, leg and arm and that Ayers also struck his former girlfriend in the hand with the machete, according to charging documents. Yates observed the ex-girlfriend’s injury and determined that it was “consistent with getting hit across the hand with a machete,” court records show.
Ayers told Yates that he put the machete in his girlfriend’s bedroom after the incident, when the investigator asked for the whereabouts of it, police said. Yates then recovered a black-handled machete from that bedroom, police added.
A search of Cecil County criminal records indicated that, as of Tuesday, no charges had been filed against the alleged victim’s ex-girlfriend or against him.
Scheduled for an April 26 preliminary hearing, Ayers is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, court records show. In addition, according to court records, Ayers is charged with misdemeanor counts of use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.
Ayers remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
