NORTH EAST — A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole approximately 500 pounds of copper from an industrial site near North East — purportedly by dragging it off the commercial property over an undetermined length of time, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Gary W. Sexton, 43, of North East.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North East Police Department officers started their investigation at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when they responded to the area of Peninsula Drive and Marysville Road after an AUI Power employee had reported a person trespassing on company property, police reported.
The employee told police that they had seen a man running away on a trail, which, located at the back of the business property, leads to a parking lot, police said. Investigators found Sexton in a minivan parked next to that company property, police added.
Court records allege that Sexton was in possession of two large knife sheaths and that two machetes — one of which had “fresh dirt and leaves” in its saw teeth — were inside the van.
A CCSO investigator noticed a pile of copper next to the empty parking lot and “next to the copper was freshly cut shrubbery,” according to charging documents, which further allege, “(The CCSO investigator) believed that the shrubbery was going to be used to conceal the copper.”
The company representative who had contacted authorities told investigators that the copper was removed from the business property and that it had been “pulled through a trail” to the empty parking lot, police said. That representative estimated that the copper weighed 500 pounds, police added.
Investigators estimated that the stolen property had an estimated value of $2,000, based on copper currently selling for about $4 per pound, according to court records.
Court records further allege that Sexton also was in possession of 3.5 grams of suspect methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle when investigators found him inside the minivan. Specifically, investigators found the suspect drug and paraphernalia inside a door panel where Sexton was seated, court records show.
During a police interview, Sexton, who had waived his Miranda rights, “denied being on the property” after an investigator asked him why he had been there, according to court records.
When the investigator asked Sexton why he was “soaking wet,” Sexton explained that he had been in the rain, police said. The investigator noted that, while it was still wet outside at that time, it had not rained recently, police added.
Scheduled for an Oct. 20 trial, Sexton is facing four charges, including theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, which is a felony, and possession of methamphetamine, according to court records. Sexton remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond on Thursday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.