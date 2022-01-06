ELKTON — A man who allegedly gunned down a guest inside a room at an Elkton motel on New Year's Day morning remained jailed Thursday, after investigators arrested the suspect one day earlier and charged him with murder and other offenses, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the murder suspect as Shane Morgan Hall, 31, of the unit block of Mahogany Drive, which is part of the Timberbrook neighborhood in North East.
Hall stands accused of shooting the victim, Kenneth Lee Brown, 46, of Elkton, multiple times inside Room 208 at the Sunrise Inn at 262 Belle Hill Rd. at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, about 90 minutes after the start of 2022, according to court records and information released earlier this week by the Elkton Police Department. Brown died from his gunshot wounds a short time later, court records show.
Information gleaned from "multiple eyewitnesses" and "surveillance" helped EPD investigators identify Hall as the murder suspect, according to the charging document, which does not specify if "surveillance" relates to security cameras at the motel and, or, elsewhere or officers working a surveillance detail in that area at the time of the incident.
"Surveillance shows Hall fleeing the room and (allowed) us to follow his movements from the Sunrise Inn across the road to the Flying J (Travel Center)," explains EPD Det. Dustin Beamer, lead investigator, in his written statement of probable cause.
The charging document indicates that Hall was the only white man inside Room 208 at the time of the fatal shooting of Brown, who was black.
"Multiple eyewitness reports identify the only white male in the room (Shane Hall) as the shooter," court records allege.
Hall, whom investigators detained "on another matter" at an unspecified point after the fatal shooting, granted a police interview at EPD's headquarters, court records show.
"During the interview, Hall placed himself at the crime scene and advised that he traveled across the intersection to the Flying J. Hall never denied that he had done the shooting and presented the same facts that we had. Based on the facts . . . I believe that Shane Hall is responsible for the murder of Kenneth Brown," Beamer outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Charging documents do not provide a motive for the murder, nor do they detail the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Brown. As of Thursday afternoon, EPD had not released a motive.
On Tuesday, three days after the murder, EPD Lt. Lawrence Waldridge told the Cecil Whig, “The cause of the shooting is undetermined, and this is an ongoing and active investigation."
Hall, whom investigators arrested on Wednesday at an unspecified location, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a violent crime, court records show.
It was unclear, as of Thursday afternoon, if investigators had recovered a suspect murder weapon.
Hall remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon on no bond, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records, which indicate that he is scheduled for a Feb. 4 preliminary proceeding.
