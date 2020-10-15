NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed Thursday after he allegedly attacked an acquaintance with a machete outside a convenience store near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Maryland State Police Trooper Pepe started his investigation at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, when he responded to the Royal Farms store in the 500 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), near the Mechanics Valley Road intersection, after receiving a complaint regarding a man “possibly swinging a machete around” at someone, police reported.
Once there, the trooper noticed a Chevrolet Impala positioned behind a Honda sedan, blocking that Honda in a parking space, police said. Pepe detained 43-year-old North East resident James Michael Trolley, whom investigators identified as the suspect and as the owner of the blocking Impala, police added.
Trolley told the trooper that he had been in an argument with the 34-year-old man who owns the Honda, after Trolley admittedly had tracked down the Honda owner to the Royal Farms and waited for him to exit the store, according to charging documents. Trolley also told the trooper that the dispute stemmed “from missing money,” court records show.
The alleged victim told investigators that, after exiting the store and returning to his parking space, he discovered Trolley’s car blocking his vehicle, police reported.
Court records allege that two men, ages 24 and 42, then “witnessed Trolley brandish a machete, punch (the alleged victim) in the face and attempted to stab” him. The younger eyewitness “captured the whole incident” on video with his cell phone camera and later provided a copy of the footage to investigators, according to charging documents.
In addition, investigators confiscated a machete after finding it inside Trolley’s car, court records allege.
Trolley is facing five criminal charges, including first-degree assault — a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, if convicted, according to court records, which further indicate that Trolley is scheduled for a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.