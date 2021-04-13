PERRYVILLE — A man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a guest at a Perryville motel twice within one hour - the second time while armed with a knife, according to Cecil County District Court records.
In the second incident, Office Kennedy of the Perryville Police Department responded to the Days Inn in the unit block of Heather Drive at 12:38 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving an assault-in-progress complaint, and he arrived there five minutes later, police reported.
The Cecil County Department of Emergency Services 911 dispatcher informed the officer that the incident involved the "same victim and the same suspect" as one that had occurred at that motel about one hour earlier, police said.
That first incident incident ended with Kennedy escorting the alleged suspect — Dejon Levon Wright, 22, of the unit block of Mahongany Drive in North East — off the business property at motel management's request and the alleged victim telling the officer that he would press charges against Wright through a civilian complaint, police added.
When the officer arrived at the motel in response to the second call for service, Wright was not there, having left in an unknown direction after the incident, court records show.
The alleged victim told the officer that, while he was walking from his motel room to his vehicle in the parking lot, Wright attacked him, police said. The alleged victim also told the officer that Wright was armed with a locked blade knife, which dropped to the pavement as the two fought, police added.
"Wright then picked up the knife and a witness stated to Wright, 'Give me the knife so you can fight fair,' and Wright stated, 'I'm good,' and then began to chase the victim across the parking lot with the knife in the open position. The victim stated that he was in fear for his life at the moment he saw the knife in the open position," according to charging documents.
The alleged victim ran into his motel room, locking the door behind him, and called 911, police reported.
Court records indicate that the alleged victim suffered cuts to both of his knees and to his right elbow during the alleged assault.
Wright was arrested later on Sunday, after he had returned to the motel again, according to police.
In the first incident, Kennedy responded to the motel at 11:28 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving an assault-in-progress complaint, court records show.
The alleged victim told the officer that Wright walked into his rented room without permission and, when he was told to leave, an argument started, police said. After the argument had continued outside the room and into the parking lot, police added, Wright allegedly punched the motel guest in the face.
Investigators noticed "redness and swelling" on the left side of the alleged victim's face, but he refused medical treatment, police reported.
"The victim stated that he wanted to press charges for being assaulted by Wright. Officer Kennedy escorted Wright off the Days Inn property at the request of Days Inn management. Officer Kennedy advised Mr. Wright that if he returned on the Days Inn property, he would be trespassing and charged," according to court records.
Additional information regarding why Wright allegedly attacked the motel guest two times within approximately one hour and what, if any, relationship the two have was unavailable, as of Tuesday.
Wright is facing five charges, including one felony — first-degree assault, which carries a maximum 25-year sentence if convicted, court records show. He is scheduled for a May 7 preliminary hearing.
The four misdemeanors filed against Wright are reckless endangerment, trespassing and two counts of second-degree assault, which carry maximum sentences ranging from 90 days in jail to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to court records.
Wright remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, after his bail review hearing one day earlier, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.