ELKTON — A man allegedly stole a Pepsi valued at $1.89 from an Elkton convenience store over the weekend, after his demand for money from employees at the checkout counter fell on deaf ears, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jason Allen Johnson, 36, of no fixed address.
Ofc. Andrew Tuer of the Elkton Police Department responded to the Royal Farms store in the unit block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, after workers at the store had pressed a silent panic alarm, and he arrested Johnson at the scene, police said.
Johnson, who was standing in front of the store with a group of men when Tuer arrived, matched the description of the suspect who had stolen the soda after his thwarted robbery attempt, police added.
"He was standing so casually that I almost didn't think he was involved. I approached him and said, 'Hey, what's up?' The man, later identified as Jason Johnson, told me that he told the clerks that he didn't have any money and then he told them to give him the money. Johnson advised that when they didn't oblige, he stole a soda and left the store," Tuer outlines in his statement of probable cause in Cecil County District Court records.
The two employees told Tuer that they pressed the panic alarm after Johnson "repeatedly told them that he was going to rob them," police reported.
One of the employees told Tuer that, after she and her co-worker declined to meet Johnson's demand to hand over money, Johnson grabbed a soda and "acted as if he was going to hit her," court records allege.
During the booking process at EPD's station on Railroad Avenue after his arrest, Johnson declined to be interviewed by investigators, court records show.
"However, he advised me that he believes that he is a threat to society and that he would potentially keep doing the same thing," Tuer notes in charging documents.
Johnson, who is charged with robbery and theft of less than $100, remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Monday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.