ELKTON — A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly set fire to his significant other’s clothing on the front lawn of an Elkton residence over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators identified the suspect as Dustin Miller, 36, of Elkton.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bruce Court, where, according to MOSFM officials, Miller doused his partner’s clothing with gasoline and then set it ablaze with a cigarette lighter on the front lawn during a domestic dispute.
Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton firefighters and Elkton Police Department officers responded to the scene, as did MOSFM detectives, according to fire officials.
“Deputy State Fire Marshals conducted an investigation and determined that Miller was responsible for the incendiary fire that destroyed the personal property on the lawn,” a MOSFM spokesman said, adding that Miller was arrested without incident at approximately 5 p.m. that same day.
Miller is charged with second-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that Miller was released on personal recognizance. Miller is scheduled for an Aug. 21 trial, court records show.
Miller faces a maximum of more than six years in sentences and, or, $6,000 in fines if found guilty of all the charges, MOSFM officials reported.
