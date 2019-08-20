ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly threatened his neighbor on an Elkton street while swinging a machete, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as John E. Pugh, 61, of the 100 block of West Main Street, and the alleged victim only as a woman who lives near him.
The incident occurred Saturday while the woman was seated in her parked Toyota sport utility vehicle in front of her West Main Street residence, waiting for her boyfriend to arrive, police said. A short time later, police added, Pugh’s landlord dropped him off at his residence.
“When Pugh exited the vehicle, he looked at (the woman) and gave her the middle finger,” according to Cecil County District Court records.
The woman later explained to Elkton Police Department investigators that she and Pugh had been having “neighbor disputes for the last few weeks,” police noted.
Shortly after entering his residence, Pugh came back outside, started screaming at the woman and then kicked the front bumper of her SUV — prompting the woman to get out of her vehicle and tell Pugh to leave her alone, police allege.
“Pugh then reached back into his landlord’s vehicle, removed a medium-sized machete and began waving it around in the air. (The woman) quickly entered her vehicle, due to being afraid Pugh was going to harm her. Pugh then continued to walk towards her while swinging the machete up and down, and stated, ‘I’ll kill you (expletive)’ multiple times,” court records allege.
Then Pugh stopped and placed the machete on the landing of his residence, police said. EPD officers responded to the scene, after receiving a dispatch regarding an assault, police added.
Court records indicate that Pugh spoke freely with an EPD investigator and acknowledged that he was “waving the machete in the air while he was yelling at (the woman).”
Scheduled for a Sept. 13 preliminary hearing, Pugh is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, according to court records.
As of Tuesday, Pugh remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after his bail review hearing a day earlier, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.