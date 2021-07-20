ELKTON - A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched a woman at least 20 times, bit her chest and tried to smother her inside an Elkton residence over the weekend - hospitalizing her with serious head injuries, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Frederick R. Hubbert, 48, of the unit block of Paper Mill Road near Elkton.
Hubbert is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum 10-year sentence if convicted, court records show.
Scheduled for an Aug. 16 preliminary hearing, Hubbert remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
Cpl. Todd Finch of the Elkton Police Department started his investigation at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, when he spoke on the phone with the woman's stepmother, who reported that Hubbert had beaten her stepdaughter some 30 minutes earlier inside a residence in the unit block of White Hall Circle, police reported.
After the alleged attack, the injured woman drove to her stepmother's nearby home, police said. The stepmother, who did not witness the alleged attack, called 911, prompting an ambulance crew to respond and drive the injured woman to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police added.
Then at approximately 3:55 a.m., some 90 minutes later, a forensic nurse at Christiana Hospital called Finch and reported that the alleged victim in that White Hall Circle attack had arrived at that medical center with "serious injuries to her head," court records show.
"The forensic nurse stated that (the injured woman) is being considered a trauma patient and she recommended that he respond to the hospital," according to court records.
At approximately 4:26 a.m., some 30 minutes later, Finch and three other EPD officers went to the White Hall Circle residence, where they arrested Hubbert, police reported.
"Upon taking him into custody, I immediately noticed that Hubbert had blood on his chest, neck and face. He also had blood on both his hands and scratches on his arms, hands and back. Pictures were taken of these marks and injuries. DNA swabs were also taken from both his hands," Finch outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Two EPD detectives, meanwhile, went to Christiana Hospital, where they spoke with the injured woman, court records show.
The woman alleged that Hubbert punched her "20 to 30 times," bit her chest, attempted to strangle her several times and tried to smother her with a pillow during the attack, according to charging documents.
Court records indicate that a "visible bit mark was present" on the woman's chest. Investigators also observed a "large contusion" on the woman's right eye, which was swollen shut, and numerous other injuries, including cuts and bruises on her face and head, court records allege.
Charging documents do not specify the relationship that Hubbert and the alleged victim had at the time of the incident.
