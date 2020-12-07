ELKTON - An Elkton-area man remained jailed on Monday after investigators found social media interactions in which the suspect allegedly solicited child pornography - making specific requests regarding the video content he wanted to buy, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested the suspect, Sean Christopher Richardson, 40, on Wednesday at his residence in the unit block of White Pine Court, where investigators confiscated several electronic devices while raiding the place, police reported.
Investigators also seized "numerous boxes of ammunition in various calibers" and two illegal guns described as an "AR-15 style rifle with a pistol grip" and a Glock, after finding those items in the master bedroom, court records show.
"Both firearms are known as 'ghost guns,' meaning neither (was) manufactured by a registered firearms manufacturer, nor possess a serial number for identification," according to charging documents.
A check with the Maryland State Police Gun Center by CCSO detectives revealed that Richardson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he has been convicted of a crime "resulting in a prison term of two years or greater" and because he is listed as a respondent of an active protection order issued in Colorado, court records allege.
CCSO Det. Chase Armington started his investigation on Dec. 2, after an allied law enforcement agency sent him records related to a Facebook account linked to Richardson and Facebook Messenger conversations "soliciting the creation of child pornography," police said.
Armington "positively identified" Richardson as the suspect by comparing Facebook photos of Richardson with his "most recent" Maryland Motor Vehicles Administration photo, police added.
The detective also reviewed numerous social media conversations between Richardson and several female users, including an Oct. 21 interaction in which Richardson allegedly responded, "Mom daughter vids," after the woman asked, "What are you into?" court records allege.
In that social media conversation, according to charging documents, Richardson allegedly lamented, "It's hard finding incest on here. And I'm willing to pay for it," before inquiring, "You have a young girl to pretend with? . . . What's the youngest girl you could do a video with?"
Richardson allegedly indicated that he was willing to pay up to $100 for such a video, court records show.
Charging documents also allege that, during an Oct. 22 social media conversation, Richardson asked a different woman if she would be willing to make a video of her pleasuring herself while her 4-year-old son sat with her.
Richardson then allegedly wrote, "I would pay good money for something with you and a girl. Damn baby that would be sexy," court records allege.
After the woman responded, "Are You a Cop?,' Richardson allegedly replied, "No I'm not a cop just a pervert. Money is up to you and what you can out in a video . . ." according to charging documents.
Richardson later allegedly listed in graphic detail what he wanted the woman to do with a "young girl" and with her 4-year-old son on video, after she asked, "Not sure. What would you want?" court records allege. Richardson also allegedly wrote, "Even if you babysit a baby girl I'm sure we can figure out a video and price baby," during that electronic conversation, according to charging documents.
Investigators allege in charging documents that the Oct. 22 social media conversation then transitioned to a cell phone communication, after the woman provided information regarding her cell phone number and her identification for her "Cash App," which is used to send and receive money electronically from friends, family and consumers.
Richardson is facing seven criminal charges, including two felony counts of promoting and/or distributing child pornography, according to court records, which also list illegal possession of a firearm as one of the five misdemeanor charges against him.
Scheduled for a Dec. 20 preliminary hearing, Richardson remained in the Cecil County Detention without bond on Monday, four days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
