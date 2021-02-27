NORTH EAST – A man remained jailed on Saturday after he allegedly solicited sex online from an undercover investigator who was posing as a child in Cecil County, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Fred R. Packard, 73, of Havre de Grace, whom they arrested on Friday afternoon after he arrived at a rendezvous point in North East to meet a person he allegedly thought would be a 14-year-old male he had met online, police reported.
Charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, if convicted, Packard remained in the Cecil County Detention without bond on Saturday, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Packard is scheduled for a bail review hearing on Monday and a preliminary proceeding on March 24, court records show.
The investigation leading to the criminal charge against Packard started in December, when an MSP trooper assigned to the agency's Computer Crimes Unit interacted with the suspect while monitoring an online dating application and posing as a 14-year-old male, police reported.
"Packard initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor," an MSP spokesman alleged.
The suspect suggested meeting with the person - whom he believed to be a minor - at a spot in North East on Friday, police said. According to the preliminary investigation, police added, Packard arrived at that location at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, when MSP investigators arrested him at that scene.
MSP officials explained that the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland and is made possible, in part, by grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, MSP officials said. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children, MSP officials added.
