ELKTON - Investigators arrested a Harford County man on Thursday, after a Cecil County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against him in connection with an intentionally-set fire of a mobile home near Elkton in July 2020, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Assisted by members of the Maryland Apprehension Team, MOSFM detectives arrested the suspect – Ronald R. Bush Jr., 31, of Churchville – in Baltimore City, fire officials reported.
The charges listed in the indictment against Bush include first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and third-degree burglary, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records. After his initial appearance on Friday, Bush remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $15,000 bond, court records show.
Fire officials said Bush called 911 at approximately 1:20 a.m. on July 12 and reported that someone had deliberately set fire to a mobile home beside his apartment in the 500 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40). Firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton were able to contain the blaze, which caused about $5,000 in damage to the structure, fire officials added.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire had been intentionally set after conducting their on-scene investigation, fire officials reported.
"Investigators later discovered surveillance video of Bush entering the property multiple times, before smoke began to come from the interior," an MOSFM spokesperson explained.
After MOSFM investigators consulted with the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office, the case was presented to the grand jury, which handed up the eight-count indictment against Bush.
If convicted of all charges, Bush would face more than 75 years in prison and nearly $90,000 in fines, according to MOSFM officials.
