ELKTON — A man remained jailed Wednesday after investigators confiscated more than two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a half-ounce of heroin mixed with fentanyl and other evidence at the conclusion of a multi-state surveillance operation, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The crystal meth, which sells for about $100 gram, has a street value of approximately $6,100, court records indicate.
Investigators arrested the suspect — Nakir Ali Kiett, 23, of Philadelphia, Pa. — on Route 279 near the YMCA entrance at approximately 12:15 p.m. Oct. 9, after stopping a black Chrysler Pacifica that he had driven from Pennsylvania into Maryland about 20 minutes earlier, police reported.
Cecil County Drug Task Force agents already had been issued a warrant to search Kiett and the Pacifica by that point, after developing Kiett as a suspect during an investigation, police said.
In the hours before his arrest, police added, Kiett had been under surveillance, which showed that he was driving the Pacifica near Lincoln University, Pa. at about 10 a.m. and that he was traveling across the Maryland state line into Cecil County on southbound Blue Ball Road shortly before noon.
After CCDTF agents, with the assistance of the Maryland STATE Team, stopped the Pacifica near the YMCA in Elkton about 15 minutes after Kiett had entered Cecil County, investigators search the van and found 61 grams of crystal meth and 14 grams of heroin/fentanyl, which had been parceled into 48 baggies, court records allege. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
The crystal meth and the heroin/fentanyl found by investigators had been “concealed behind the radio in a natural void,” according to court records.
Investigators also found and seized one gram of marijuana, $110, a red iPhone and a grey flip cell phone, police reported.
The confiscated heroin mixed with fentanyl, which sells for about $15 a bag, has a street value of approximately $720, court records show.
A search of Kiett and a man who had been his front-seat passenger at MSP’s North East Barrack later that day yielded nothing, according to court records. The man who had been Keitt’s van companion was not charged.
Kiett is facing six criminal charges, including importing a controlled and dangerous substance into the state, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show.
Scheduled for a Nov. 11 preliminary hearing, Kiett remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday, five days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
