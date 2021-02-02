ELKTON — A convicted felon who was caught with a sawed-off shotgun during a traffic stop near Elkton in January 2020 has received a five-year prison term, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis imposed a 15-year sentence on Michael Anthony Rice, 33, of Elkton on Friday, after the defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a rifle or shotgun by a convicted felon, as part of a plea deal. The judge then suspended 10 years of the sentence.
Davis ordered Rice to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed five related firearm and ammunition charges, all of which are misdemeanors. (The charge to which Rice pleaded guilty is a felony.)
Court records indicate that Maryland State Police Tfc. Morrison stopped a Toyota Corolla in the northbound lane of Route 279, a short distance north of Route 213, at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020 because the vehicle had an inoperable headlight. Rice was a backseat passenger in that vehicle, police noted.
While speaking to the driver and his passengers, the trooper noticed “multiple criminal indicators,” which prompted him to dispatch a specially-trained scent dog and his handler, police said. (Law enforcement officers don’t publicly specify criminal indicators to avoid compromising future investigations.)
The dog alerted to the presence of contraband while performing a sniff-scan of the vehicle’s exterior, and that led to a probable-cause search of the Toyota, police added.
Investigators confiscated a New England Firearms .410 shotgun, which had one round of ammunition in its chamber, after finding the weapon beneath the front passenger’s seat, according to court records, which further indicate that the stock of the long gun was facing the rear passenger’s seat that had been occupied by Rice.
Troopers transported Rice and the other three occupants of the Toyota to MSP’s North East Barrack, where investigators requested to interview them, police said. Rice waived his Miranda rights and “agreed to answer questions freely and voluntarily,” police added.
“Rice stated that he purchased the shotgun for $50 approximately two or three weeks ago. Rice stated when he was picked up and got into the back seat (of the Toyota Corolla), he took the shotgun out of his waistband and placed it underneath the front passenger seat, with the barrel facing the front of the vehicle and the stock of the shotgun facing him. When the vehicle was pulled over, he kicked the stock of the shotgun to push it underneath the seat to try and conceal it,” Morrison reported in the charging document that he filed slightly more than 12 months ago.
Investigators reported that the barrel of the confiscated shotgun was approximately 14 inches long, about four inches less than the legal length of 18 inches, court records show. The full length of the sawed-off shotgun, including stock and barrel, was about 23 inches long, some three inches less the required length of 26 inches, according to court records.
At the request of investigators, members of the Maryland Gun Center conducted a background check on Rice and determined that he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he is a convicted felon, court records show. Rice’s precluded status stems from an August 2010 burglary charge in Pennsylvania, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.