ELKTON — A man caught with 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of nearly $250,000 during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East in March received a 60-day jail term on Monday, after accepting a plea deal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a three-year sentence on the defendant — Yanlou Zhang, 39, of Flushing, N.Y. — and then suspended all but 60 days of it. The judge then credited Zhang for 37 days that he had spent in the Cecil County Detention Center after his arrest, before gaining his pre-trial freedom by posting a $75,000 bond.
Davis imposed the sentence after Zhang pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as part of a plea bargain in which prosecutors dismissed related charges of importing five to 45 kilos into the state — the most serious count in the case — and possession of marijuana.
The judge ordered Zhang to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his jail term.
Zhang, who had been free on that bond for approximately the past three and a half months, was taken back into custody after Monday’s hearing and transported to the county jail.
Although the balance of Zhang’s term is 23 days, he likely will be released after serving a week or two because of “good time” and other factors, according to comments made by the judge and the defendant’s Elkton-based lawyer, William F. Riddle, during Monday’s proceeding.
The sentence levied by the judge fell short of a recommendation made by Assistant State’s Attorney Harold Scott Lewis, who sought one year of active incarceration for Zhang. Specifically, the prosecutor recommended a five-year sentence with four years suspended, followed by two years of supervised probation.
Lewis asserted that Zhang had acted as part of a “drug trafficking organization,” noting, for example, that “they took the time to vacuum seal” that bags in which the marijuana was parceled — an attempt to “conceal the odor” of the pot from narcotics scent dogs used by police.
Riddle, on the other hand, asked the judge to fashion a sentence that would leave Zhang with the 37 days that he already had served. Specifically, he asked for a sentence of one year or 18 months with all suspended but 37 days.
The defense lawyer reminded Davis that state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty rang of probation to three months of active incarceration for Zhang. Riddle reported that Zhang has an otherwise clean record.
“He was a ‘mule’ in this,” Riddle maintained, using a term that applies to a person who transports drugs from place to place for people much higher up in the narcotics organization and who does so for a relatively nominal sum of money per run.
Riddle told the judge that Zhang was born in China and that he studied at the University of Beijing. The defense lawyer further reported that Zhang had worked as a train operator in his native country, before coming to the United States to live.
In addition, Riddle told Davis that the 37 days Zhang had spent in the county jail after his arrest served as a wake-up call.
Speaking through a Chinese interpreter, who stood by him at the defense table, Zhang vowed to never break the law again. Zhang also told the judge that he was willing to perform community service, as part of his sentence, if it could be an alternative to further confinement for him.
“I am so scared to go back to jail,” Zhang said, before telling Davis that it was his desire to do only positive things with his life because he wants to “contribute to society.”
Moments before imposing the sentence, Davis commented to Zhang from the bench, “That’s a lot of marijuana. Maybe it will be legal someday, maybe it won’t. But even it does become legal, you still can’t ride down the road with 70 pounds of it.”
Zhang was arrested after a Maryland State Police trooper stopped a 2020 Toyota Sienna driven by the defendant at approximately 11:20 a.m. on March 23 in the southbound lane of I-95 near North East for speeding, prosecutors reported.
He told the trooper that he was traveling to Washington, D.C., from New York City to visit friends, according to prosecutors.
The trooper dispatched a specially trained scent dog and his handler to the traffic-stop scene, after noticing several indicators of criminal activity while interacting with Zhang, prosecutors said. As one of several examples given, Zhang could not provide the name of the person who owned the van that he was driving, after he had told the trooper that it belonged to a friend, prosecutors added.
After the scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan outside the vehicle, investigators confiscated 62 heat-sealed bags holding a total of 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $247,000 during a probable-cause search of the van, prosecutors reported.
Those heat-sealed bags containing the marijuana had been parceled into three large laundry bags, according to prosecutors.
