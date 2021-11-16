ELKTON — A man caught with 141 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of more than $200,000, during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East in January 2020 received a nine-month jail term on Monday.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant, Jiating Weng, 25, of College Park, Md., and then suspended all but nine months of the penalty.
The judge gave Weng credit for 16 days that he served as a pre-trial inmate in the Cecil County Detention Center after his arrest, before posting a $100,000 bond. Deputies took Weng back into custody directly after Monday’s sentence hearing.
Also part of the sentence, Whelan ordered Weng to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his nine-month term in the county jail and to forfeit all property and money confiscated by police.
The judge sentenced Weng for importing marijuana into the state, a charge to which the defendant had pleaded guilty in June as part of a plea agreement negotiated by Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald and Weng’s defense lawyer, C. Thomas Brown. Importing marijuana into the state is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Weng’s co-defendant — Renzhi Wang, 23, of Germantown — received a one-year jail term on May 10 after he, too, pleaded guilty to importing marijuana into the state as part of a plea agreement. Specifically, Wang received a five-year sentence, with four years suspended, and three years of supervised probation.
Maryland State Police Cpl. Erik McNeely arrested Weng and Wang on Jan. 8, 2020, after stopping their Dodge Grand Caravan in the southbound lane of Interstate 95, south of North East, for speeding, police reported. Wang was driving the vehicle, which had Florida license plates, and Weng was his front-seat passenger, police noted.
McNeely dispatched an MSP K9 Unit after observing “indicators of criminal activity,” court records show. Law enforcement officers typically do not specify indicators of criminal activity publicly, to avoid compromising future investigations.
The specially-trained scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff scan outside the vehicle, police reported.
That, in turn, led to a probable-cause vehicle search in which investigators found four large black suitcases containing heat-sealed bags, police said. Those heat-sealed bags held a total of 141 pounds – or 64 kilos – of marijuana, police added.
“During the traffic stop, Wang advised they were traveling from New York. Based on the sheer weight and method of packaging the marijuana is indicative of the sale and distribution of (drugs). Estimated street value of the marijuana is approximately $211,500,” McNeely outlined in his statement of probable cause.
Medical marijuana is legal in Maryland but the state did not enact a recreational legalization measure this year, even as Virginia and New York joined the cast of states and jurisdictions that have legalized cannabis, including New Jersey and the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.