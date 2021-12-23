NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed Wednesday after investigators confiscated suspect heroin, methamphetamine and other evidence while checking a vehicle in which he appeared to be hiding, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The investigation started at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, when Deputy Dontae Odom of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1 Center Dr., a business address in North East, to canvass a “suspect vehicle” in connection with an unspecified previous call for service, police reported.
(Flying J Travel Center, Denny’s restaurant and Comfort Inn & Suites all share that 1 Center Dr. address. Court records do not specify where on the business parking lot the incident occurred.)
Odom approached the vehicle and spoke with the occupant, Thomas Matthew Morton, 33, of the 100 block of Cypress Drive in North East, police said. The deputy asked about the actions that Morton had taken, police added.
“Deputy Odom then asked Morton why he jumped into the rear of the vehicle, hiding (between) both rows of seats, placing his jacket over his head,” according to the charging document, which further indicates that the deputy then noticed “a handgun and needles in plain sight” inside the suspect vehicle.
That led to a probable cause search of the vehicle, in which investigators found 17 blue wax papers holding suspect heroin, court records allege. The papers were marked with an “Adidas” street-brand stamp, court records show.
Investigators also found a metal Altoids breath mint container that was holding suspect methamphetamine, police said. In addition, police added, investigators found two scales “for weighing the CDS (illegal drugs).”
Odom drove Morton to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, where an agency sergeant found an “additional heroin baggie” inside the suspect’s pants pocket while conducting a strip search in the presence of another deputy, police reported.
Morton is facing five criminal charges, four of which are felonies, including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to court records. Morton is scheduled for a Jan. 19 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond as of Wednesday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
