ELKTON - A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a housemate in the abdomen during an argument inside an Elkton residence on Thursday morning, according to the Elkton Police Department.
After suffering the knife wound, the victim, whom investigators identified as 62-year-old James Workman, walked from his residence in the 200 block of Howard Street to the nearby Cecil County District Courthouse at 170 E. Main St. for help, police reported.
An ambulance crew transported Workman from the courthouse to Christiana Hospital in Delaware at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, approximately the same time that EPD officers arrived at the scene in response to an emergency dispatch regarding a stabbing victim, police said. Doctors at Christiana Hospital treated Workman for what investigators described as a "non-life-threatening" stab wound, police added.
Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Corey C. Washburn, who had been staying at Workman's home on Howard Street, according to EPD Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an agency spokesman, who outlined, "The two men got into an argument, during which time the suspect stabbed the victim."
EPD officers were able to find Washburn in the area shortly after the stabbing and took him into custody without incident, police reported.
On Thursday afternoon, Waldridge reported that EPD investigators were in the process of charging Washburn with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Those offenses are punishable by up to 25 years, 10 years and five years in prison respectively if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.