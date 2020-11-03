RISING SUN — A man accused of impersonating a police officer at a Rising Sun gas station in August — while carrying a loaded handgun — has been acquitted, according to court records.
Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell acquitted the defendant, Adam Jewell Barnett, 28, of Elkton, on Friday of the sole charge against him, impersonating a police officer, which is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
The judge did so by granting a mid-trial motion for judgment of acquittal made by Barnett’s defense lawyer, William F. Riddle, who had argued that the state failed to meet its burden of proof. Riddle made his motion after prosecutors called one witness — the alleged victim — and then rested their case.
Riddle argued that, based on the testimony presented by the state, Barnett never verbally identified himself as a police officer while breaking up an argument between the alleged victim and another woman near the fuel island of the Sunoco Aplus in the 300 block of Telegraph Road (Route 273) at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 16.
The defense lawyer maintained that the alleged victim inferred that Barnett was a law enforcement officer because, in part, she noticed his holstered handgun at the time of their interaction. Riddle reported that Barnett’s public possession of the holstered firearm did not break the law because he has a valid handgun carry permit in Maryland.
In addition, according to Riddle, the woman inferred that Barnett was a police officer because he had cautioned that she would be arrested if she did not leave the premises. Riddle argued that Barnett never said that he would be the one arresting the alleged victim, whom the defense maintained was the aggressor in the argument that had caused Barnett to intervene.
After arresting Barnett, Rising Sun Police Department investigators found three handguns – two of which were loaded, including one that he had holstered on his waist – and a silver security badge while searching Barnett and his pickup truck, court records show.
Barnett spent two nights in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond after his arrest, before gaining his pre-trial release on an unsecured $10,000 bond, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.