ELKTON — William Malesh was reelected board president and Diana Hawley was elected vice president during the Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education’s annual organizational meeting Wednesday.
Malesh, who represents District 4 covering the Perryville and Port Deposit areas, was unanimously elected president, having served in the role since 2018. Hawley, who represents District 5 covering the North East area, was also unanimously elected vice president after being nominated by former vice president Jim Fazzino, who has served in that role since 2017.
Fazzino, who represents District 2 covering the northern Elkton area, will complete his current term on the school board at the end of 2020, at which point he has decided not to run for reelection.
In a November interview with the Whig, Fazzino cited increased professional responsibilities and his desire to be more available for his children as they progress through their own education as reasons behind his decision.
As he enters his second year as board president, Malesh said he is prepared to continue learning and working hard alongside his fellow school officials.
“The longer I stay, the more I learn and the more complexities and the more positive things are occurring,” he said. “We have an awful lot of people here working really hard to produce a fine school system for everybody. I’m very impressed with my board and I’m very impressed with the community and the business community.”
Malesh said he hopes to demonstrate balance and keep the doors of communication open with the public.
“I want to keep all the tires level and everybody communicating so they really understand where we are and what’s happening and develop a permanent trust,” he said. “There’s often distrust about the government, and people really need to get involved and really need to see that everybody’s here just working hard and not shaving money off of anything. [We are] just spending every penny we can for the good of the kids.”
Meanwhile, Hawley was pleased to have the opportunity to start a new chapter on the school board as vice president.
“I’m very honored to represent the board in this capacity,” she said. “I look forward to another year.”
In addition to Malesh, Hawley and Fazzino, the school board is comprised of William Manlove, who represents District 1, covering the lower Elkton area and the portion of the county below the C&D Canal; Christie Stephens, who represents District 3, covering the Rising Sun area; and student board member Kelsey Meis, who is a non-voting member but provides a student voice on the board.
The District 1 and District 2 seats will be up for election in 2020. With Fazzino’s decision not to run for reelection and Manlove coming to the end of his second and final term, the school board will see the addition of two new members at the end of 2020.
As of Thursday afternoon, two candidates have filed to run for the District 1 seat. Those candidates include Sam Davis, of Earleville, and Diane Racine Heath, of Warwick. So far, the only candidate to file for the District 2 seat is Tierney Farlan Davis, of Elkton.
To file to run for Board of Education or any other elected position, visit http://www.ccgov.org/government/election-board/2018-candidacy-info.
