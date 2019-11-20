WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-Md.) have announced $1,100,576 in federal funding for the Maryland State Police to combat the illegal manufacturing and distribution of heroin and other opioids.
The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) program, will be used to conduct investigations and other activities related to the unlawful distribution of heroin and prescription opioids.
“The opioid epidemic has left no Maryland community unscathed, said Sen. Van Hollen.
“And to truly combat this epidemic, we must work together on the local, state and federal level. This funding will help our state reduce the availability of heroin and fentanyl and the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids. In the Senate, I will continue working to support the fight against this crisis through law enforcement and substance misuse prevention and treatment efforts.”
Cecil County has been hit especially hard by the area distribution of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids, although earlier this year, the county’s heroin coordinator Ray Lynn released statistics showing a significant drop in overdose deaths. The number of overdoses continues to rise, but availability of life-saving drugs like naloxone (known by its brand name Narcan) can interrupt a potentially fatal overdose.
“Ninety percent of the overdoses are heroin- and fentanyl-related, and fentanyl continues to be a major factor in the overdose deaths,” Lynn said in April.
“We see a wide range of ages. The average age of a person who suffers an overdose is 35. The average age for a fatal overdose is 54.”
Coordinated efforts at the county level have energized those focused on prevention, and harm reduction efforts in Cecil County have also helped to curb fatal overdose numbers.
“We must not allow our efforts to lapse until the opioid crisis is completely eliminated,” said Sen. Cardin.
“These federal funds will help Maryland police departments to prevent these drugs from making it to our communities in the first place. It will take partnership at all levels of government, and the commitment of resources from all levels of government, to truly put an end to the problem.”
Administered by the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), the AHTF program is a competitive grant program open to state law enforcement agencies with multijurisdictional reach and interdisciplinary team structures, in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions. Each grant is two years (24 months) in duration, and there is no local match. Senators Van Hollen and Cardin have fought to support the COPS program, despite the Trump Administration’s repeated efforts to slash funding for these crucial grants.
“Heroin and fentanyl addiction continues to deliver our biggest challenge as this plague has invaded our county, state, region and country,” Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy told the Whig on Tuesday.
“In Cecil County, we continue to work with many partners to wage the war against this destructive epidemic through preventative and educational efforts, and by holding the pharmaceutical companies and distributors accountable. I am encouraged by the news of the allocation of $1.1 million federal dollars dedicated to the anti-heroin taskforce in Maryland. Combating this colossal epidemic is a priority owned by all of us. We will only make significant progress if we work together, combine our resources and collectively attack this deadly, debilitating crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.