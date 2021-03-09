RISING SUN — Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford paid a visit Friday to the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun to see the local COVID vaccine clinic and hear from the fire company how the pandemic had affected their organization.
"The lieutenant governor has visited mass vaccination centers in the city. I wanted him to see a rural center," said Travis Marion, mayor of Rising Sun.
There were 300 people scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine through the Cecil County Health Department. Lauren Levy, health officer, said all vaccines administered in February were that vital second dose.
Seated in rows of chairs inside the banquet hall of the fire company on Biggs Highway, most did not see Rutherford enter the room from behind. Once she realized who it was, Lynn Creamer was pleased.
"I think it's great they come to a little county like Cecil," the Rising Sun woman said as she waited her turn to get vaccinated.
Rutherford noted the presence of Maryland National Guard members serving alongside local volunteers and staff, then asked Creamer about her experience with the first vaccination.
"I'm feeling great. I was lucky to have gotten the shot," she told Rutherford.
"We just need to get more supplies, more vaccine," the lieutenant governor said. "We'll be looking for other sites in Cecil County as we get more and more vaccine."
Rutherford took a tour of the firehouse and Matt Blakely, fire chief, said the second-in-command was curious about rural firefighting.
"He was very interested in our tankers," Blakely said. "I told him we rely on mutual aid to bring water to fire scenes."
However Blakely and Bill Eyler, president of the fire company, wanted to let Rutherford know how the pandemic has hurt the volunteer organization.
"We've been unable to have fundraisers," Blakely said, noting that the hall can't be rented out for events because of social distancing requirements. "That was one of our big fundraisers."
The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun did get CARES Act funding to recover the cost of personal protective equipment, however at the start of the pandemic it was stressful for the volunteers.
"We were using (PPE) at out of control rates," Blakely said. The volunteers were continuing their usual ambulance responses but also got calls to Calvert Manor Health Care where — early in the pandemic — the facility was a hot spot for COVID-19.
Blakely said that grant money helped them recover the cost and purchase more to stock up, which helped when a second wave hit.
"When it ramped back up in the fall we were prepared," he said of the one-time use paper masks and gowns. "We're well-prepared now."
Rutherford also heard about their concerns for recruiting and retaining volunteers in relation to the state programs already in place. They discussed changing the tenure for the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) from 25 years to 20.
"We need to make it a little easier on the back end," Blakely said of the incentive program that provides a retirement for volunteer firefighters.
"We also thanked him for the tax credit that was dropped to 3 years of service from 5," Blakely said, adding, "Anything will help us." That program gives a rebate on state tax obligations for those that volunteer in the fire and ambulance service.
