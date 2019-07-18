RISING SUN — On his way home from the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association conference in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford made stops in Cecil County.
Rutherford stopped first at Fair Hill to see what progress has been made in the construction of the $20 million five-star equestrian facility. He was amazed at how much has been done since ground was broken in May and expects there will be competition there next year to get ready for those high-exposure events.
Next he came to Rising Sun where town officials were eager to show Rutherford its downtown revitalization and discuss hurdles.
“Their problems are very similar to what we hear from a lot of small towns,” Rutherford said. “Especially with water and wastewater issues.”
Mayor Travis Marion and town commissioners Allen Authenreath, Pauline Braun, Augie Pierson and Dave Warnick walked alongside Rutherford pointing out blighted properties and town plans to recover those properties, including a large building on East Main Street that has been vacant for years and had gone to public auction recently with no buyers because of its condition, according to Warnick.
“They wanted $450,000, but it’s not worth that,” Warnick said of the asking price.
Rising Sun is still pursuing the property.
“Some of the property acquisitions they’re looking at, we could possibly provide some help,” Rutherford said, noting he thinks programs in place from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development may be the answer.
“Plus they have different grants for streets and facades,” Rutherford said.
Braun applauded Rutherford’s visit.
“I think this was a great idea. We have to let people know what we’re doing because we’re doing a lot,” Braun said. “(Rutherford) will be able to understand what we’re talking about.”
Marion noted that Rutherford is the first state chief to visit Rising Sun since J. Millard Tawes, who was governor from 1959 to 1967. Authenreath recalled that members of the town board previously met Rutherford in Chesapeake City and have since kept him abreast of Rising Sun’s economic development.
“Shortly after we met with him, we got the money for the water line,” Warnick said of the $500,000 state grant for its water distribution system, which went online in November.
Marion said Rutherford reached out to him about making the Thursday stop.
“And I said, “Hey, do you want to see our downtown revitalization?” Marion said. “The Hogan administration has been very supportive of Rising Sun.”
Jeremy and Angie Vanderhoef, the Pennsylvania couple who have purchased and are renovating several downtown properties, gave Rutherford a tour of the former Western Auto store, which is becoming home to several new businesses including apartments, The Art Den and a to-be-announced project still in construction next door to Rise N Grind Cafe. The cafe opened almost a year ago.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said developers like the Vanderhoefs are getting help from the town.
“We’ve been able to provide them with technical assistance to meet the code, but also save them money,” Bonenberger said.
“So you help them comply,” Rutherford replied.
After the tour, Rutherford was invited into Rise N Grind Cafe, where he found that a “Rutherford Raspberry Tea” was the drink special of the day. He took a few sips, relieved that it was the name of the drink.
“I thought at first they were giving me raspberries,” he said, laughing.
However, Angie Vanderhoef said from the size of the turnout of town, county and community officials, on top of customers already in the cafe, the lieutenant governor had to see what she already knew.
“It should be easy for him to see how much people love this town,” she said. “It’s hard for that not to be communicated to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.