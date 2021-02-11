ELKTON — The Hollingsworth Landing Association has found a way to encourage neighborhood clean up in spite of the restrictions on hosting large groups thanks to the pandemic.
Sheilagh Weinert said she and the HLA team knew the annual community clean up can’t happen this year but they wanted to maintain that feeling of pride and togetherness.
“So we’re challenging people to clean up the neighborhood but we made it something that aims for a chance to win something,” Weinert said Thursday.
It’s called the “Love Thy Neighbor Challenge” and it is for the residents of Hollingsworth Manor and Elk Landing, located off Landing Lane in Elkton.
“We want people to get to know each other,” she said. HLA has also hosted Easter egg hunts, front porch appeal contests and other community involvement events.
The Paris Foundation has donated three gift cards for those prizes, which are worth up to $50.
Originally the contest was to end this weekend but all the snow forced HLA to extend the deadline to March 17.
So if you live in Hollingsworth Manor or Elk Landing take a picture of a spot in need of clean up. Plan your attack to clean up the spot. During the clean up take some photos of your group doing the dirty work.
“And then take photos when you’re done,” Weinert said. Post the photos to the HLA Facebook page or send them in an email to SWeinert.HLA@outlook.com or to Sarah Guns: SGuns.HLA@outlook.com
