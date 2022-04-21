Seen here with former Singerly Assistant EMS Chief Roger Bowman, Trevor McNabb was also Assistant EMS Chief, as part of his almost six years of service with the volunteer company. McNabb, 22, died Saturday. Singerly considers his passing a Line of Duty Death.
COURTESY SINGERLY FIRE COMPANY
COURTESY SINGERLY FIRE COMPANY
Trevor McNabb will be remembered Sunday at Singerly Fire Company with a viewing from 2 until 8 p.m. The assistant EMS chief for the Elkton company died suddenly Saturday. He was 22.
ELKTON — Singerly Volunteer Fire Company unexpectedly lost one of its own Saturday.
Trevor McNabb was just 22 and died in his sleep after working a shift at the Elkton fire company as assistant EMS chief, then going to his paying job at St. Francis Hospital EMS in Wilmington.
“He got off work, went home and went to bed,” said Robert Muller, 1st vice president, director, EMS captain and paramedic for Singerly.
Muller said the results of the autopsy are not out yet but Singerly members participated in the tradition Tuesday of escorting his body from the medical examiner to the funeral home.
Because his death happened within 24 hours of being on duty, McNabb’s death is counted as a “line of duty death.” This means he died as a result of that service.
Regardless of the cause and the factors, this is the third time Singerly has lost one of its own this year, Muller said. Not long after word came down about McNabb everyone was called to the station on Newark Avenue.
“We put everything out of service and we had a crisis response team come in,” Muller said. A long list of supporting companies from Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey came alongside to cover them during this time. Black bunting is draped across the front of the building and the flag flies at half-staff.
McNabb joined Singerly Fire Company as a cadet almost six years ago.
“It would have been six years in May,” Muller said. “He was given the top responder award all six year.”
Even though he lived in Wilmington, McNabb knew a few members of Singerly who were classmates at Salesianum High School. After visiting the company, he decided he liked the Elkton volunteer company and signed on.
McNabb was just about to finish paramedic training at Cecil College.
“So we’re starting a scholarship at Cecil College,” Muller said. “The Trevor McNabb Memorial Scholarship is for people who want to train as paramedics.”
Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. the public is invited to pay its respects at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Avenue in Elkton.
“On Monday we will have a procession to Holy Angels Catholic Church in Newark,” Muller said. There will be a second viewing there from 10 a.m. until 11:30 followed by a mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
