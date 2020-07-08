CHESAPEAKE CITY — For 36 years Tommy Scott walked the halls of Chesapeake City Elementary School and last Wednesday he was honored for his many years of service to the school and the community with a parade of those whose lives he has touched.
Scott who is retiring as the head custodian of the school, served 36 years at the school he said, with an additional two serving at Bohemia Manor prior to his service at the elementary school.
Wednesday at the Elementary Scott was honored with a parade procession in front of the elementary school as he was recognize for his service to the community.
Scott also has been a longtime member of the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company, and while he has served in a variety of roles with the company, according to Chief John Loveless, Sr., Scott currently serves as the fire police captain for the company.
As part of the parade Wednesday, eight fire department vehicles were part of the over 50 vehicles in attendance at the event to honor Scott.
“He was totally surprised and overwhelmed I think,” Loveless said about Scott’s response to the parade.
“I honestly had no idea,” Scott said of the ceremony in his honor. “I knew something was going on when I saw my family there with my chair. I honestly thought really did know what all was happening until I saw all the traffic and the fire trucks.”
For his part, Loveless said the parade was the least his department could do for someone like Scott.
“If anybody deserves a send-off like that it is Tommy,” he said. “Tommy is one of the nicest people you will ever meet and he is always willing to lend a hand.”
The event was coordinated by Scott’s two daughters, January Vaughan and Angie Wiseman who wanted to do something special for their father.
“We were originally looking to have a retirement party, but due to COVID we didn’t know how safe it would be to have an in person face-to-face party,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan, who has been a physical education teacher at the elementary school for 17 year said that a plan came together between the school’s social committee and the fire department and texts and emails were sent out to those who might like to participate, all the while leaving Scott out of the loop on the surprise.
The surprise worked so well that Scott had no idea until he arrived what was going on.
“I knew I was to get a bowl from the Superintendent, but had no idea about the rest,” Scott said.
CCES Principal Sherri Issac, who was of course in on the surprise said that Scott deserves all the accolades he received from those in attendance.
“He really is a pillar of the Chesapeake City community,” she said. “He has always been willing to give up his time. Everybody knows Tommy, he is pretty famous around here. He is always happy, always smiling, always willing to do anything around here. He has been a joy to work with.
Issac and Vaughan both said that one group that will miss Scott the most at the school are the students.
“Part of his duty every day is to be in the cafeteria during the lunch shift,” Issac said. “A lot of students get to know him that way as he interacts with students during lunch. They are always excited to talk to him. He really has a genuine interest in the kids.”
“He was a custodian when I was a student,” Vaughan said. “Over the years he has spent hours in the cafeteria. The kids love him because he has such a great sense of humor and he gives the best high-fives.”
Issac added that Scott is also a hit at the school talent show, where he plays the drums.
Wiseman said one of the things that Scott was provided as a huge surprise was a new La-Z-Boy recliner that was purchased with funds collected for Scott’s retirement. Both his daughters said he really needed a new recliner as his old one was a little worn out.
During our interview with Scott, he made a point to mention that he was sitting in the recliner while being interviewed.
In his retirement, Scott said he wants to come back to the school and act as a mentor, he also plans to continue working with the fire department and serving in the community.
“I think he will continue to stay active,” Wiseman said. “He will continue to volunteer with the fire company and continue working with the Lions Club. He also will continue to work with the kids. They continue to inspire him.”
Scott said he will miss the interactions he had at the school and the opportunity to work with his daughter. Vaughan also said that the toughest day at the school for her will probably be her first day back in the fall as her father will not be there.
“I have two really lovely daughters and they both were very involved in planning this whole thing for me,” he said.
While a new elementary school is currently being built for Chesapeake Elementary, no one will soon forget the school or Tommy Scott’s place in it.
“He is so much more than a janitor at Chesapeake City, he is really the cheerleader for the whole town,” Wiseman said.
