WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump became the third president in the history of our democratic republic to be impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening, in a vote on two articles of impeachment after a months long inquiry after a whistleblower flagged a troubling conversation the President had with a foreign leader.
The first vote for the first article of impeachment, abuse of presidential power, passed on a vote of 230 to 197. The second article, obstruction of Congress, passed with a vote of 229 to 198.
For only the third time in American history, the president stands impeached.
The nation remains deeply divided on its opinions of the outcome and the process as the year comes to a close and 2020 — a presidential election year — draws near. It is unclear if the articles will be advanced to the Republican controlled Senate for the President to stand trial there.
Former Presidents William J. Clinton and Andrew Johnson were impeached by the House, like Trump, and both were ultimately acquitted by the Senate. A two-thirds majority is required for Senate conviction.
Cecil County’s Rep. Andy Harris, M.D., R-1, voted with his party against impeaching the president.
“Today was a sad day for our republic and for our Constitution,” Harris said in a statement Wednesday night.
“Congress passed the articles of impeachment on a purely partisan vote by Democrats – with no support from any Republicans and, in fact, opposition from some fair-minded Democrats. This proves that this sham impeachment was a politically motivated attempt to remove President Trump from office despite the votes of 63 million Americans in the last election.”
Harris said Trump acted “rightfully” in “trying to investigate potential corruption involving over a million dollars in payments made to Hunter Biden, and blatant attempts by the previous Ukrainian government to influence our 2016 election.”
While Harris and others continuously speak of “blatant attempts” of that government to influence the most recent U.S. presidential election, there is no actual evidence of this.
In fact, linking CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company mentioned by the President in his call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to Ukraine is a commonly spouted conspiracy theory that has been rebutted by FBI investigations and the company itself.
According to the transcript memorandum released by the White House, Trump said to Zelensky on the now-infamous call, “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike ... I guess you have one of your wealthy people ... The server, they say Ukraine has it.” (The ellipses are in official document issued from the White House.)
The whistleblower wrote in a footnote to his complaint, “I do not know why the President associates these servers with Ukraine.”
In a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, Trump said about CrowdStrike, “I heard it’s owned by a very rich Ukrainian, that’s what I heard.”
(CrowdStrike was, in fact, co-founded by a Russian-born American citizen named Dmitri Alperovitch. The company went public this year.)
Harris also takes issue with his colleagues across the aisle, echoing a talking point from the president and others about abuses of power.
“As to the actual articles of impeachment, as Professor Turley testified two weeks ago, the only abuse of power is by the radical Democrat House majority, which made a mockery of impeachment by proceeding without substantial evidence,” Harris said in a statement.
“As to obstruction of Congress, all Presidents have claimed executive privilege, and even President Obama’s own Attorney General Eric Holder refused to answer House subpoenas during the Fast and Furious investigation that he claimed infringed on executive privilege. Since Speaker Pelosi couldn’t even get all her House Democrats to vote for impeachment, much less any Republicans, it is clear that the Senate will, and should, vote against conviction. This means the entire impeachment hoax was a waste of time that distracted Congress from getting real work done for the American people – fighting the opioid crisis, lowering prescription drug costs, making health care more affordable, securing our borders, and keeping our booming economy going. Democrats failed to make their impeachment case, and fewer Americans support impeachment now than before Adam Schiff held his one-sided, secret Soviet-style impeachment inquiry. The American people aren’t fooled so easily.”
Although the Senate has not received articles of impeachment yet, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, also weighed in on Wednesday evening.
“Today is a somber day for our nation and for the Congress,” Van Hollen said in a statement.
“Now that the House has completed its constitutional duty, impeachment will move to the Senate. As we go forward, it’s up to the American people to demand a fair trial.”
Van Hollen went on to express his thoughts about his colleagues in the Senate before praising the House.
“Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s conduct is already extremely troubling and anything but impartial. He has publicly expressed his plan to work in lockstep with the President during the trial and has rejected reasonable requests to allow key fact witnesses to testify,” he said. “In short, he wants to rig the trial. I hope my other Republican colleagues will agree that we have a duty to get all the facts and do justice. If President Trump and Senate Republicans have nothing to hide, they should have nothing to fear.”
Van Hollen, like Harris, also repeated party line talking points about the highly divisive process, praising his Democratic colleagues in the House.
“Through their hearings and witness-sworn testimonies, I believe the House has presented overwhelming evidence in support of the case for impeachment, but — unlike the Senate Republican leader — I welcome additional evidence, including any exculpatory evidence the President wants to produce,” he said.
“I will listen to and fairly weigh any such evidence before rendering a final verdict. That is what a trial is all about. That is our obligation under the Constitution. The American people deserve nothing less.”
During and after the vote on Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to express himself. The President then held a two hour rally in Michigan on Wednesday night.
