Local lacrosse star honored by college

BREVARD, N.C. – Senior defender Tabor Ryan, a four-year member of the Brevard College Women’s Lacrosse team, is the next honoree in BC Athletics’ Spring Senior Profile series, highlighting and honoring 2020 seniors in Spring sports who had their respective seasons cut short due to the impact of COVID-19.
Ryan, a native of North East, Maryland, will graduate from Brevard with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Health & Human Science with a double minor in Biology and Natural History. Following graduation, Ryan plans to attend graduate school to pursue a Master’s degree in Veterinary Medicine.
Through her four years at Brevard College, Ryan helped anchor BC’s defense, as she started all 35 games of her career. Ryan totaled 30 career ground balls, a pair of draw controls, and caused seven turnovers through her three seasons of playing action for the Tornados.
In her junior campaign, Ryan tallied a career-best 17 ground balls and recorded her first-career assist as well.
“My favorite and proudest memory at Brevard College would be receiving the Coach’s Award at the athletic sports banquet just after my sophomore season on the team,” explained Ryan. “Before the season started, I tore my second ACL in our home scrimmage - just 5 minutes in. Even though I was injured for the majority of the season, I still came out to every game and practice, as well as traveled with the team. When I received that award, I felt all of my hard work had been recognized, as well as my complete dedication to the team. This team was a huge part of my experience at Brevard and I have loved every single one of the memories that I have made with them.”
