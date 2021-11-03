NORTH EAST — The four-day Cecil County Independent Film Festival kicks off this Thursday at Milburn Stone Theatre, giving local filmmakers the chance to share the screen with international directors.
Over 60 films are set to be presented over the next four days at the Milburn Stone Theatre. Each day has a different set of films, Thursday night will focus on films about the COVID-19 Pandemic, featuring films from China, Tunisia, Baltimore and other locations, giving an international perspective to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday afternoon, and night features local filmmakers, such as Elkton director Samuel White, whose “The Day Bingo Died” is about two siblings dealing with the trauma of euthanizing the family dog. The scene opens with the duo burying the dog, so brother and sister get drunk, leading to vicious arguments and accusations about how they treated Bingo.
“It becomes a bit hallucinogenic at the end, as they get more inebriated it’s hard to tell what’s real,” White said.
White used lighting techniques and changes in color palette, from a soft gold light to a harsh blue, to simulate the impact of alcohol on perception.
“People grieve in different ways and we have different experiences,” White said. “When forms of grieving clash you can have some very ugly spats.”
A common idea in filmmaking is that audiences always respond negatively to the death of a dog. White wanted to play with that idea by having a film about the aftermath of the dog’s death. The film is also inspired by a real life tragedy in White’s family and how despite the common wisdom that tough times bring people together, the grieving process can cause fights.
“It finally hit that instead of writing about the actual events that took place in my life to write about the processing of it,” White said. “And to have the death of a pet, which is always difficult for everybody involved, be the stand in for a family going through loss and tragedy.”
Elkton filmmaker Rachel Barton created a Zoom film “Angels in Gangland,” a supernatural drama infused with elements of comedy, that was selected as the Sunday afternoon feature presentation. Barton originally planned for the film to be a theater production, moved to a Zoom production because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I filmed it as a theatre production using a Zoom format,” Barton said. “Where we would all be together at the same time and interacting.”
Barton said the hardest part about Zoom filmmaking is the lack of control for the director, as each actor controlled their own lighting and sound. “Angels in Gangland” is a story of a mob family whose life of crime eventually leads to redemption.
Other area filmmakers represented at the festival include include Isa Phillips from North East, whose film “Distance Between’’ is a microfilm with a two minute run time, and Benjamin Bagrowski, who shot a post-apocalypse movie, “Lasting Effects” in Rising Sun. Evan Carrington, from Woodstock MD, a recent star in Milburn Stone’s production of “Fences,” has two short films in the festival.
“Cecil County isn’t exactly a hubbub of people wanting to make movies, it’s not LA or New York or anything,” White said. “For somebody to be offering a chance for people to get their movies seen on a giant screen is an absolute thrill.”
The Cecil County Independent Film Festival lasts from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. A pass for a single block of films costs $5. Readers can also get a day pass for either Saturday or Sunday for $15, or a pass for the entire festival for $35. For more information, a schedule of films, or to purchase tickets go to https://www.milburnstone.com/filmfestival. Award winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday.
