ELKTON — Local businesses who purchased Santa’s Helpers advertisements in the Cecil Whig this month were all a part of creating a Toys for Tots donation that has us in the holiday spirit! A portion of their dollars went to helping Cecil County kids have a very Merry Christmas.

Betty Dean, the first female non-military Cecil County Toys for Tots coordinator, requested that our elves focus on infants through one year and children 8 to 13 years of age with our donation.

Advertising Manager Lisa Minto and our office superstar Amy Bennett shopped together for the toys, which is becoming a fun yearly tradition.

All told, the Whig was able to donate 65 toys to the charity’s efforts.

We are grateful for our small business partners. There’s really nothing like local businesses helping one another, and all of us working to create a happy holiday for everyone in Cecil County. We’d like to humbly thank these great local businesses:

Acorn Management

City Home Medical Supply

Elkton Alliance

Elkton Car Wash

Elkton Recycling

Elkton VFW

Graybeals

Mailbag Plus

Millstone Jewelers

Northside Pharmacy

Susquehanna Lock House Museum

T&A Paving

The Sterling Station

Last year, 14,319 toys were distributed in Cecil County, supporting nearly 4,400 children. We are glad to be a small part of their continued success!

To donate until December 20, go to https://elkton-md.toysfortots.org/.

