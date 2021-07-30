CHESAPEAKE CITY — Tugboat Captain Thomas Teague’s career began after watching the boats on the water outside his childhood home in Chesapeake City. Now decades later, Teague wrote a book, “Tales from a Tugboat Captain,” to show people what life on the water is truly like.
“In heavy seas, the boat will thrash around violently,” Teague writes. “There will be no cooked meals for several days. Walking becomes a dangerous chore and sleeping is impossible.”
Teague said he wrote short stories throughout his career on a tugboat. He would create two versions of an incident report, one “official” report, and one comedic copy, full of his own embellishments and style.
At one of his first jobs at Dann Marine Towing in Chesapeake City in the 1970s, Teague helped transport waste acid barges from DuPont in Wilmington to the ocean for dumping. Teague has worked in the New York harbor since 1986, but lives in Elkton. He lives on the boat for seven days and then comes home to Cecil County for seven days.
“The hardest part is that whatever seven days it is, it could be Christmas or your anniversary or it just doesn’t matter,” Teague said. “When you’re scheduled to be on, you’re on.”
On the boat, Teague works two six hour shifts a day steering the boat. He said the 12 hours not on watch duty isn’t necessarily time off, as you have to spend doing paperwork along with necessary personal tasks, like eating, sleeping and catching up with family.
He said a major change is the tolerance toward drinking and drug use. Teague attributes the change in attitude to the fallout from the Exxon Valdez disaster.
“That’s what the 70’s was: drinking and drugs,” Teague said. “That’s all gone away.”
In the book, he discusses the safety concerns on a Tugboat, talking about people he knew who died in accidents when they fell off the tugboat, often falling in the space between the tugboat and barge.
“Accidents happen in an instant and are usually serious and can be deadly,” Teague writes. “After the formal orientation, I always offer my shortest sermon which is very simple: “Pay attention.”
Teague also said that environmental regulations have made important changes for the better. Dumping of garbage and other waste has ceased because of fines.
“It’s all regulated,” Teague said. “And it’s made the water cleaner, by far.”
Teague said sometimes boredom can set in, as the tugboat passes by endless miles of ocean.
“You’re just out there all by yourself,” Teague said. “It’s beautiful, but how many times can you see it? It’s always good to come home.”
There are several area bookstores that carry “Tales from a Tugboat Captain,” Belle on Bohemia, The Old Gray Mare and Lighthouse Gifts in Chesapeake City as well as Kathy’s Corner Shop in North East.
Readers can purchase a copy of the book online at https://tinyurl.com/yxe53493.
