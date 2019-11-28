PORT DEPOSIT — Ray of Hope Mission Center has a huge collection of furniture, collectibles, Christmas decor, gift baskets, sports memorabilia, small appliances, jewelry, electronics and more for their first ever Christmas Auction to be held Dec. 7 starting at 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church.
"The doors open at 10:30 a.m. for people to come in and browse," said Courtney Barrett, director of the mission center at 960 Craigtown Road near Port Deposit.
Pleasant View Baptist Church is located at 150 Downin Lane off Tome Highway near Port Deposit.
Barrett has been posting many of the items on the Ray of Hope Christmas Auction Facebook page. She said a hall tree has been getting a lot of chatter on that venue. She expects when that comes up for bid there will be a lot of interested buyers battling.
Also of interest is a "buy it now" table full of gift baskets and other smaller items.
"These would be good for gifting or to treat yourself," she said.
Nick and Sandy Goins will be the auctioneers.
Come hungry because also available will be refreshments, baked goods and food for purchase.
Barrett said the proceeds from the auction will go toward the day to day operations of the 22-year-old faith based community service organization. She added, there would be a spring auction too because she has been getting donations of items suitable for that season such as hammocks, gardening and swimming pool items.
