ELKTON — A new Little Free Library made its debut in Hollingsworth Manor last week.
In a small wooden case that looks like a house, the library is placed feet away from the residence of Sheilagh Weinert. All the books, ranging from picture books for infants to novels for adults and kids, were donated by the community.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating free-exchange book sites. Several of these libraries have shown up in Cecil County, with each continuing the national nonprofit’s “take a book, leave a book” campaign.
The Little Free Library was one of Weinert’s ideas as she and others formed the Hollingsworth Landing Association more than a year ago. She heard of one in the Lakeside community, and wanted to bring it here.
“It’s something positive, and everyone [in the community] felt like it was needed,” Weinert told the Whig. “Everyone likes to read but not everyone can afford books.”
She made a presentation in front of the county Division of Community Services 55+ Volunteer Leadership Program (55VLP) to find some help. That’s where she met David Guerrero, an engineer from North East, who built the library itself.
“Sheilagh is a very active and remarkable lady that’s trying to help her community, and I was impressed with what she was doing so far,” Guerrero said. “Everyone has books, and this is an opportunity to share them with each other.”
Guerrero said that the main challenges he faced while designing the Little Free Library was ensuring that it was waterproof to protect the books from the elements, and using sturdy enough materials to make sure it doesn’t disintegrate.
Now the Little Free Library is painted white with a red trim, but both Weinert and Guerrero said there’s future opportunities to paint it.
“People often decorate it, and I have seen designs where it looks like flowers or the outdoors. That way people are invited to take a look inside,” he said.
Weinert’s next step is to charter the library with the national organization. She fundraised the money to do so.
