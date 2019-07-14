HAVRE DE GRACE — The board of directors of the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Brigitte Carty, longtime administrative assistant of the nonprofit organization, as executive director.
LSHG supports heritage, tourism, conservation and recreation in public and private groups along the Susquehanna River in both Cecil and Harford counties by providing advocacy, technical assistance and leadership. The organization also administers large pools of state and federal grant money, most recently receiving $25,000 from the Maryland Heritage Area Authority for block grants.
Carty replaces Mary Ann Lisanti who had been in charge of LSHG since 2002. Allen Fair, president of the board of directors, said Friday that the change in leadership had nothing to do with Lisanti's alleged use of a racial slur in during an after-hours gathering during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session that ended in April. Lisanti, a member of the House of Delegates from Havre de Grace representing District 34A, was censured by house members. Although there were some calls for her to resign, however, she remains in office.
"She's been so busy as a legislator," Fair said of Lisanti. "And Brigitte has been doing all her work the past couple of years."
Lisanti deferred all comment to Fair.
Fair added that the board is still in the process of making other changes, but said it was too soon to elaborate.
Meanwhile, Carty is excited to be named director of the organization founded in 1992. She said she was looking forward to working with all the organizations that partner with LSHG, including Rodgers Tavern in Perryville and The Paw Paw Museum in Port Deposit.
