CHESAPEAKE CITY — Crowds wove through the downtown streets to get up close and personal with hundreds of antique cars at the ninth annual Chesapeake City Lions Club Car Show on Saturday.
As the Top 40 Cars lined up for a parade around Pell Gardens, Suzanne Deshong found herself driving among them in her newly purchased 1999 torch red Corvette — much to her own surprise.
Deshong said she and her husband, Mark, had walked around to look at other classic cars and came back to find a paper on her vehicle, declaring that she had placed in the Top 40.
“I jumped up and down,” she said. “I thought ‘There’s no way in hell.’ … There are so many pretty cars here. With all these cars here, I never never expected it.”
Deshong had bought the Corvette two weeks before the show to match the one that her husband has owned for seven years.
The cars are identical, but Deshong had her own idea why hers won over her husband’s.
“I cleaned them both up yesterday,” she said. “I guess I cleaned this one a little bit better.”
The couple are high school sweethearts and will have been married 47 years in September. Deshong said she and her husband enjoy going to car shows for the social aspect.
“It’s fun,” she said. “You meet a lot of nice people.”
Meanwhile, Joe Ciancaglione is relatively new to car shows, but he’s already enjoying the people he has gotten to interact with.
“I’m meeting a lot of nice people and just trying to make what I can make,” he said. “Just having fun and enjoying the area and the shows.”
Ciancaglione is the owner of a 1927 Ford Model T, which also placed in the Top 40. He said he has always been drawn to older cars.
“I was always fascinated with a lot of the old antiques, you know, Model T’s, Model A’s, old pickup trucks,” he said.
Ciancaglione bought this particular car two and a half years ago. Most of the car was built in Louisiana and Florida, and Ciancaglione picked up where the previous owner left off.
“The young man built it and did a great job, and I kind of fell in love with his ideas. Unique and different. And that’s what I wanted: unique and different,” he said.
Fred Downs has been showing cars for 35 years. Over the course of his lifetime, he has owned five show cars, but now he’s down to just one: a 1932 Ford five-window coupe, which he said is his favorite one that he has owned.
Downs said he loves answering people’s questions.
“I’m a wealth of information,” he said.
The most popular question he gets is “Is it fiberglass?” but Downs assures spectators that his car is all steel.
Downs, who came to the Chesapeake City car show with his wife, Ginny, said they come every year to enjoy the cars and the view.
“The show is fun here next to the canal,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.