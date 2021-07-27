CECIL COUNTY — Investigators believe that lightning strikes caused two house fires in Cecil County within approximately two hours of each other — and one of those blazes caused $250,000 in damage and displaced the residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The house fires broke out between about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and 1:45 a.m. on Monday, a period in which storms marked by long periods of heavy rain, wind and numerous lightning flashes were reported in this region.
As for the earlier of the two fires, the homeowner called 911 at 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, after discovering the blaze at a residence in the 100 block of Pearls Way, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The blaze caused smoke detectors inside the dwelling to activate, fire officials added.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials noted.
The blaze caused approximately $150,000 in structural damage to the two-story house, and it destroyed an estimated $100,000 in belongings, according to a MOSFM spokesperson. The fire displaced the homeowner and an unspecified number of occupants, all of whom are being assisted by relatives, the spokesperson reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the attic, fire officials said. Investigators concluded that a lightning strike is the “most probable” cause of the house blaze, fire officials added. MOSFM detectives listed “natural” as the cause of the fire.
The second lightning-related house fire was reported at 1:44 a.m. on Monday, some 150 minutes later, when the homeowner called 911 after discovering fire at a residence in the 200 block of Old Telegraph Road near Chesapeake City, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
About 15 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused approximately $15,000 in structural damage to the two-story house and destroyed an estimated $5,000 in property, according to the MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that the homeowner was not displaced by the fire.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started on an exterior porch and, as they had done after the house fire in Rising Sun some two hours earlier, the detectives concluded that a lightning strike is the “most probable” cause of the blaze, fire officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.