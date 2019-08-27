PERRYVILLE — The Lidl regional distribution center in Principio Business Park will start hiring next week as it looks to eventually hire more than 200 employees to continue its expansion along the Eastern Seaboard.
Lidl will host a hiring event for warehouse associates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at its county distribution center. It will be the first of many, as the German grocer looks to staff up before it becomes fully operational in the spring of 2020, according to Lidl spokeswoman Chandler Ebeier.
“These positions will mostly be hands-on distribution, in getting product prepared and ready to go to several stores we have on the East Coast,” she said. “Our distribution centers service stores fully; with a centralized location, one truck can make daily deliveries to our stores.”
The hiring event is one of the few signs of life Lidl has shown county officials since construction finished on its 760,000-square-foot warehouse. Lidl was one of the first victories claimed for Principio Business Park, a popular location for manufacturers and distributors for its proximity to Interstate 95.
Lidl is about a year behind schedule in staffing, as original projections had promised 100 full-time positions in late 2018. Currently Lidl serves 67 locations in America using distribution centers in North Carolina and Virginia.
Now Lidl is poised to continue its American expansion with 25 stores across the East Coast by next spring, creating 1,000 new jobs in its stores.
Within that next phase of expansion, Lidl is looking north to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Staten Island, N.Y. Its distribution center in Cecil County will be instrumental to serving those stores, Lidl representatives said.
Specific to Maryland, Lidl opened stores in College Park and Hagerstown this summer, and is eyeing other stores in Catonsville, White Marsh and Waldorf.
Lidl is offering a $15 an hour starting salary, as well as benefits which can include health, dental and vision plans, as well as a 401(k) retirement plan with a company match and the potential for performance bonuses.
“We want to make sure that we offer competitive pay and benefits with the market, but also Lidl wants to make sure we support our staff,” Ebeier said.
Lidl will be holding open interviews on Sept. 5 at its distribution center, located at 81 Belvidere Road near Perryville. Causal business attire is suggested for interviews. Candidates are also encouraged to apply online at careers.lidl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.