ELKTON — On Tuesday, after months of campaigning by county residents, the Cecil County Council unanimously passed a bill allowing for backyard chickens on lots over 20,000 square feet, a change from the county’s previous one acre minimum.
For North East resident Heather Lyons, one of the main organizers of the group focused on changing the county’s rules around zoning, the council’s decision means that – if the law is signed by County Executive Danielle Hornberger – her chickens can return home.
“I’m definitely thankful that we had a lot of people come together to see that this passed,” Lyons, whose chickens are currently staying with a friend, said. “And it’s because of the village that we got it passed.”
Lyons and other residents began attending county meetings in Sept., campaigning for a change in the law to allow for backyard chickens. Many people in Cecil County became chickens owners during the pandemic, to ensure a supply of eggs for their family and because themselves and their children enjoyed having chickens as pets.
“The kids: they play with them, they get the eggs, it teaches them responsibility,” Elkton resident Joe McDevitt said in Sept.
When Lyons and others received letters from the county that they were out of compliance, many residents decided to work toward changing the law, with a petition in support of backyard chickens gaining 212 signatures.
Barb Cox, the president of the Whitaker Woods Homeowners Association, expressed support for the new law. She has over an acre of land and felt it was ridiculous that some of her neighbors with under an acre couldn’t enjoy chickens.
“I want everyone to be able to enjoy these little love birds,” Cox said.
The final bill establishes a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet. The minimum lot size was the subject of debate amongst council. Council member Al Miller originally proposed a half acre limit, Council president Bob Meffley proposed a minimum backyard 2,500 square foot limit, with council vice president Jackie Gregory’s original bill establishing a limit of 20,000 square feet.
“Each of us has their individual opinions but this is where we landed as a council,” Gregory, referring to the lot size minimum, said during Tuesday’s work session.
A maximum of six backyard chickens are allowed on lots of under 1 acre.
The passed amendments specify that the chickens must be confined to the backyards at all times. That the article will not negate restrictions from homeowners associations or deed restrictions.
Backyard chicken owners must receive a county license prior to obtaining chickens which must be renewed annually. Chicken owners, who will have to be at least 18 years old, will have to register their chickens with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Backyard chickens are defined as hens, so roosters will not be allowed.
Violations of the ordinance may lead to suspension or revocation of the chicken license.
People with over an acre of land will be unaffected by the bill.
Some residents felt the bill was too restrictive. Harold McCanick said the bill should have established that backyard chickens would follow the same rules as dogs and cats.
“What gives you as a council or we as a county the right to tell citizens what kinds of pets they are allowed to have,” McCanick said.
Other residents felt the bill was too loose in its requirements for chicken ownership. Council member Bill Coutz was concerned about the 20,000 square foot regulation, since it could lead to people with smaller lots asking for chickens. Coutz reiterated his position that the previous law worked well and did not need to be changed.
“What we had on the books was working,” Coutz said. “Maybe it was a matter of working with your neighbors, and working with other citizens of the county. I hate to see us pass legislation to accommodate people who are out of compliance with the current law.
Coutz still voted for the regulation, but warned that it could lead to a slippery slope of residents demanding looser regulations.
“I believe we have opened up Pandora’s box here,” Coutz said.
Miller said most of his amendments to the bill were about the security of chickens, focused on preventing the spread of disease amongst birds. Miller, praised the idea of children learning the basics of animal husbandry through chickens.
“We’re trying to make sure kids have the opportunity to raise chickens properly,” Miller said.
Jackie Gregory, who introduced the bill, thanked the council for working on amendments to add clarity to the bill.
“It was definitely teamwork that brought this about,” Gregory said.
The bill needs to be approved by County Executive Danielle Hornberger. In a meeting in Jan., Hornberger expressed support for the spirit of the bill, but said there were too many amendments, making the law difficult to enforce. The number of amendments has since been cut from 14 to 9.
“It may not be perfect, it may not be what everybody wants, but it’s something that gives more freedom than what there was previously,” Gregory said.
