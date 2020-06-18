The Cecil County Public Library will be hosting author Kate Quinn Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss her newest novel “The Alice Network” in a live virtual conversation.
Quinn is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction. A native of southern California, she attended Boston University where she earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Classical Voice. She has written four novels in the Empress of Rome Saga, and two books set in the Italian Renaissance, before turning to the 20th century with “The Alice Network” and “The Huntress.”
“It’s such an honor to welcome a New York Times Bestselling Author to Cecil County,” CCPL Community Relations Manager Frazier Walker said. “We’re looking forward to talking to Ms. Quinn about her popular World War II era book.”
For those who would like to read or listen to “The Alice Network,” both are available for immediate download with Hoopla. If you do not already have a library card, sign up for an Online Card and PIN: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/digital-library/online-card/
In advance of the event, the Cecil Whig asked Quinn a series of questions about her life and work.
1. How did you get your start? What made you decide to write the types of books you have consistently written over the years and what advice would you give to others who may want to try their hand at writing professionally?
QUINN: I was lucky enough to be raised by a librarian mother with a degree in ancient and medieval history—she read to me constantly as a child, and told me stories from the past rather than the Disney Channel. I started writing at a young age (my first short story at seven, my first novel at ten; absolutely terrible!) and with my interest in history, I gravitated naturally toward the past. For anyone who wants to write professionally, I’d encourage you to read as much and as widely as possible, write and write and write some more, and to give yourself the freedom to let those rough drafts be bad. Everyone’s rough drafts are bad; don’t let that discourage you from writing altogether. And if you truly want to make a living at it, you’ll need a lot of persistence, patience, and flexibility when it comes to changing with the times.
2. Your novels cover a broad expanse of history, from Ancient Rome to the Renaissance to World War I and World War II. How do you chose the topical period you will write about? How much research goes into crafting a novel in order to try to capture the time periods in which you write about? Why these specific time periods? Do you have further time periods or cultures you’d like to possibly write about in the future?
QUINN: Generally it will be a historical event or person who hooks me first, making the light-bulb go off in my head which says “That could be a book.” Then there’s a great deal of deep-dive research as I learn as much as I can about this event and person, and the historic events and world around them—that goes on for months before I ever set a word to paper, and the research continues throughout the drafting and editing process as I fact-check and refine my story. As for what eras I might explore in future, I have no idea—it will all depend where both inspiration and the reading public lead me! I’ve always had far more book ideas than I will ever have time to write.
3. Tell our readers a little about your newest novel, The Alice Network. How does this novel differ thematically from your previous novels? How is it similar?
QUINN: THE ALICE NETWORK is the post-World War II story of a young American socialite and an embittered, aging female spy who join forces to untangle a mystery—a mystery whose roots are buried in the long-ago destruction of the female-led World War I spy ring known as the Alice network. It’s my first dual timeline novel, and my first novel taking place in the 20th century. But it examines themes I’ve explored in previous novels: war and its long-reaching effects both physical and emotional; women struggling to carve out a place for themselves in a world that would rather they stayed in their box; complex friendships and the kind of found families that emerge when very different people are thrown together in dire situations and end up forming unexpected lifelong bonds.
4. What do you hope readers of the your novels take away from your works?
QUINN: I hope, first and foremost, that they have been entertained—to entertain is a storyteller’s first job. I hope they’ve learned something about history that they perhaps didn’t know, and are inspired to go find out more. And I hope they came away with an appreciation for women of the past, and the truly astounding things they managed to accomplish despite everything stacked against them.
5. What types of characters do you most enjoy depicting in your novels? What types of personality traits do you find most interesting and engaging both for yourself as an author and for readers?
QUINN: I think the term “strong women” has become a bit reductive, but I’m drawn to depict women who are tough, intelligent, and driven. Women who are complicated, who are brave, who mess up and fall down, but then pick themselves up and spit the blood out of their mouths and keep going. I like writing about fighters, male and female both. I like characters who are shadowy and sometimes morally gray, because those make for the most interesting stories—both to read and to write!
