Library to host best-selling author in virtual chat

ELKTON — The Cecil County Public Library will host a live virtual conversation with bestselling author Amy Meyerson Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Meyerson, the bestselling author of “The Bookshop of Yesterdays,” will be discussing her writing and her new novel, “The Imperfects.”
Meyerson has been published in numerous literary magazines and teaches in the writing department at the University of Southern California, according to her website.
The virtual conversation will also include Lauren Kiehna, a writer and historian whose work on royal jewelry appears in her blog, “The Court Jeweller.” Kiehna has been featured as an expert on royalty and jewelry on the BBC, Town and Country magazine and Hello! Her writing on royalty matters is published under the pseudonym Ella Kay.
One of the topics of conversation that may come up during the presentation, according to Meyerson's publicist Emer Flounders with Harper Collins, is the Florentine Diamond, an enormous green diamond that went missing for over 100 years from the Austrian-Hapsburg Empire and was worn by such figures as Napoleon and Marie Antoinette.
According to Flounders, the diamond was part of Meyerson's inspiration for her new book as the Florentine diamond features prominently in the story.
According to Cecil County Public Relations Manager Frazier Walker, Meyerson was originally scheduled to appear in-person at the library prior to mandated shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She was going to be with us as part of her book tour to promote her newest book,” Walker said.
Walker said as a result of the shutdown the library had to not only close buildings, but also cancel programs and exhibits. In listening to the needs of library patrons, the library responded by creating an online card and expanding access to the library’s resources.
“We also know that many are looking for social interactions,” she said. “They are looking for fun, interesting activities to engage with their families and friends.”
To meet that demand the library developed a number of live programs for children, teens and adults, like the virtual conversation scheduled for Saturday.
“We have many passionate readers in Cecil County and we thought it would be exciting to host a best-selling author who has recently published another book,” she said.
In addition, the library will be hosting Wildlife Adventures, who will host a live story-time showcasing their wildlife animals.
The library asks that people register for its live programs with their email address.
“Prior to the program, we’ll send a unique link to join the event,” Walker said. “We’ve found this is the most secure way to host a program online.
The online link to provide email is http://md.evanced.info/cecil/lib/eventsignup.asp?ID=15535.
For other programming and events check out the library’s events calendar at https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/events-and-classes/calendar/
