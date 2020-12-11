ELKTON — Effective Monday, Dec. 14, Cecil County Public Library will suspend in-person services through at least January 18. Branches in Elkton, Perryville and Chesapeake City will remain open this weekend for readers to take advantage of the in-person services.
“We want to be able to serve our community as best we can,” said Frazier Walker, CCPL community relations manager. “This is a safety precaution.”
Other than computer access, most of the library’s services will go on without interruption — they still offer contactless pickup, printing and programs like their Activities To Go kits to supplement virtual learning for students. They even have virtual events lined up, like Friday’s Teens Give Back for the Holidays event, at which participants will make holiday cards for veterans.
Like most organizations, CCPL shifted much of its programming to a virtual or contactless take-home model for the better part of the year. They eased into an in-person reopening at some branches, enforcing mask wearing, social distancing and other safety strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
As the county’s case rate has continued to climb, reaching 45 confirmed cases per 100,000 people earlier this week, library administrators decided that closing their doors would be best to protect the community’s health.
The library staff are still on hand, ready to answer questions, help connect constituents with services, recommend great holiday reads or just chat.
“Yes, we’ll miss seeing our patrons in person,” Walker said. “We’re just trying to be proactive for the safety of the community.”
In addition to expansive online catalogue including ebooks, audiobooks and video streaming, the library offers tutoring platform HelpNow to support students in virtual learning, as well as JobNow and VetNow to provide dedicated support for job seekers and veterans.
If you checked out a book pre-pandemic but haven’t had the chance to sink your teeth in yet, don’t worry — CCPL is still not enforcing late fines. Take your time to enjoy a holiday break with your favorite read. And if you need a recommendation, don’t hesitate to call your local branch.
