The Cecil County Public Library is pleased to announce it has extended strong Wi-Fi signals deep into the parking lots and in front of all seven library branch locations. Using funds provided to the Maryland State Library Agency, Cecil County Public Library purchased and installed the equipment to strengthen Wi-Fi signals. To connect with the high-speed broadband, look for “CCPL Outdoor Wi-Fi” and connect your device.
Even when library facilities are closed to the public, Cecil County Public Library is open 24/7 online, providing virtual programs, online classes and a wide variety of reading, listening and watching options.
“Offering extended Wi-Fi service is another way we can help connect our community to the resources they need, whether it is for work or school,” stated Morgan Miller, Library Director. “We recognize that not everyone has access to reliable, strong internet connections and this helps us remove a potential barrier, while also doing our part for social distancing.”
If you have questions about your account, need assistance placing holds on items or general questions, staff are available by phone, ask@ccplnet.org and social media accounts. Contactless Pickup service begins Wednesday, June 10 at the following locations: Elkton, Chesapeake City, Rising Sun and Perryville. For more information about the services, locations and hours, visit: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/using-your-library/contactless-pickup/
