Library and community services make their case during budget season

ELKTON — As the Cecil County Council moves closer to its public hearing on the budget on May 12, it continues to hear presentations of departmental needs.
The Cecil County Department of Community Services (DCS) and the Cecil County Public Library (CCPL) are at the forefront of addressing community needs during the global pandemic. DCS ensures that residents of Cecil County are supported through this time with services including: The Help Center food distributions three days a week; grant work through the partnership division, housing voucher programs, fixed transit routes for medical and occupational needs, the sheltering victims of domestic violence; and more.
“I want to make crystal clear that this is a very lean budget,” said DCS director Dave Trolio during a hearing on April 28.
“Initially, we had some increases in operations and we had some increases in positions. We are now left with the budget that has minimal increases in operations and essentially one position through Cecil County Animal Services.”
That position is needed to support the intake with Cecil County Animal Services, and is an “absolute need,” though the COVID-19 global pandemic will dictate whether or not the position is ultimately filled in FY2021.
Library budget presentation
CCPL Director Morgan Miller also presented a slim budget earlier this month — as she has shifted priorities this budget cycle toward digital spending that she hopes to continue in FY2021. Miller reported that there’s been a three-fold increase in the amount of digital books checked out, as well as an uptick in the courses and utilization in library resources online.
Library staff — currently working remotely — continue to work with the business community to answer any questions, share funding information and shift operations to online platforms.
In fact, Miller said, the construction of the new North East branch location “couldn’t come at a better time.”
“I think we’re going to need it desperately eight months from now,” Miller said.
”And when I think of our ability to expand those services here, right in the center of the county, through this new library particularly will help ... workforce development, for businesses, for helping people to access and learn technology.”
Heading into fiscal year 2021, the Cecil County Library team will continue to maintain a strong level of service to the community “especially as we recover fro the COVID-19 crisis,” Miller said.
That includes the completion of the North East branch in the winter and its eventual opening early 2021.
The library’s budget is about $6.4 million — a 6.6 percent increase from FY2020.
CCPL originally asked for 23 positions to employ at the new library in a range of areas. Miller brought that number down to four. CCPL is behind the continued development of the branch during the economic downturn, as the resources offered will guide those who may need to rebuild careers or to navigate business operations through unfortunate times.
It is the hope that the new branch will be a crucial piece in the effort to “rebuild our social fabric” after the global coronavirus pandemic.
Like in most departments, spending will increase under health insurance costs — but the library is unique in choosing not to institute cost of living adjustments. Miller said she hopes to circle back to this line item later in the year.
“With the responsibility, the need and the priority of opening the [North East] branch, we thought at this time it was better to shift those dollars into hiring a couple critical staff,” Miller said.
“That’s something we’re going to look at our capability of doing mid year with our state funding.”
Miller requested $32,565 additional funds to go toward the libraries’ collection budget in order to increase the digital side. These are more expensive, but there’s been a “huge demand” for these resources recently. CCPL has already shifted funds in order to accommodate some of that influx.
Department of Community Services
Cecil County’s Department of Community Services provides a variety of aid across several divisions: Aging and Disability Services, Cecil Transit, Community partnerships, Housing and Community Development, Community Wellness, the animal shelter and Human Services. Its budget is complex, as its funding sources come from the county and various level of grants.
Director Dave Trolio is expecting $11.5 million of the $17-million budget to come from grants and more than $900,000 stemming from the community — by means of memberships, transit fares and other fees for service. The remaining $4.5 million comes directly from the county budget. DCS is requesting a $4,800 increase over FY2020’s budget.
Much like libraries and other county services, DCS has seen an uptick in its community programs. The home-delivered meals service alone represents an increase from 175 cases to more than 450 in the last two months.
Trolio believes that, once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, the community will flood for these department services — such as elective surgeries at the animal shelter, counseling on housing issues and those relating to domestic violence — that may require more funding. At this time, though, Trolio does anticipate federal funds to be released to fill some gaps in the needs filled by DCS.
