PERRYVILLE — Towns all over Cecil County recently received word that the Local Government Insurance Trust — the policy towns use to insure property and personnel — would be increasing its premiums, with at least one town getting a shock.
“LGIT tells us because of worldwide instability the premiums are going up 50%,” Debra Laubach, Perryville Finance Director, told the mayor and commissioners.
Port Deposit’s premium increased 9% according to Vicki Rinkerman, town administrator. Mary Cooper, Cecilton’s town administrator, said that town’s LGIT premium went up just 3%.
Tim Ailsworth, executive director of LGIT, said all policy holders got rate increase notices but the extreme increase for Perryville was likely in response to claims and growth.
“Law enforcement is the big driver,” Ailsworth said. “You used to be able to replace a police car for $18,000. Now it’s $53,000.”
He added that Perryville has more employees than Port Deposit and Cecilton — 49 — including its own police department with 12 employees. Port Deposit has one officer and Cecilton relies on law enforcement on duty to respond to calls for service, Cooper said.
Like many others, Ailsworth noticed that even though there were fewer people driving to work during the height of the pandemic in 2020, the number of vehicle damage claims submitted to LGIT went up substantially.
He noted that, along with auto claims, there was more cyber crime protection that towns needed.
According to Ailsworth, police departments across the state were dealing with allegations of excessive force, along with the vehicle claims.
“As a result of what happened in Minnesota people are more aware,” he said, referring to the incident in Minneapolis in which a police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin has since been sentenced to prison for Floyd’s death.
Laubach said even though the town was able to negotiate a lower rate increase — 33% — it still puts a strain on expenses.
“It’s a net increase of about $42,000 over what we budgeted,” Laubach said.
